SWB announces College Rush & Military offers for 2024 season
March 7, 2024 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced two special offers for the upcoming 2024 season. An upgraded College Rush ticket offer has returned for students and the club has also updated its offer for active or retired members of the military.
College Rush
The RailRiders College Rush ticket offer has been improved for 2024. College students can get $10 bleacher seats for any home game at PNC Field this season. Tickets can be purchased using the student's valid .edu email address on the RailRiders website, limited to two tickets per transaction.
Military Discount
Active or retired members of the military will receive $2 off tickets purchased at the RailRiders Box Office at PNC Field when they show a valid identification card. The offer is good for up to four tickets per person for all games this season.
Please note that these offers are valid for every game of the 2024 season with the exception of July 4.
Single-game tickets for the new campaign are on sale now. For more information, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com to purchase tickets online.
