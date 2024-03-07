Red Wings and IronPigs to Transform into Eclipse Theme Identities for Three Games

ROCHESTER, NY- The Rochester Red Wings are set to embark on a cosmic journey in collaboration with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they gear up for the highly anticipated Great North American Eclipse on April 8. In an unprecedented move, the Red Wings will adopt a unique identity, playing as the Rochester Moon Rocs, while their counterparts, the IronPigs, transform into the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs. This three-game-themed matchup will occur from April 5 to April 7, during the Red Wings' first homestand of the 2024 campaign.

This cosmic rebranding initiative celebrates the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Solar Eclipse while underscoring the shared values of innovation and community that define both teams. Game-worn Moon Rocs and Space Pigs jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds from the auction directly benefiting local charities: Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester, Miracle League of Lehigh Valley, and Miracle League of Northampton County. These organizations provide inclusive sports opportunities for individuals with disabilities in their respective communities. The auction of these jerseys showcases the commitment of both teams to make a positive impact beyond the baseball diamond, furthering accessibility and inclusivity in sports.

"It's not rare for one team to have an alternate identity and jersey for a game, but to have two teams each adopt an alternate moniker for the same game with the same theme is as unique as a solar eclipse. We're thrilled that the Space Pigs wanted to collaborate with us to make this historic event for our community even more special. It illustrates the camaraderie and spirit of partnership that exists throughout Minor League Baseball. It's sure to be a far-out weekend!" said DAN MASON, the Rochester Red Wings General Manager.

"As we prepare to take the field as the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs, we are excited to collaborate with the Rochester Red Wings in celebrating this cosmic event," said KURT LANDES, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs General Manager. "The Solar Eclipse provides a unique backdrop for our teams to come together, and we are eager to witness the magic unfold as we play under the stars as the Space Pigs. This is one small step for ham and one giant step for bacon!"

Along with alternate identities, the Moon Rocs will offer a celestial-themed special menu for the highly anticipated three-game-themed matchup against the Space Pigs. Specialty food and beverage options include:

ITEM LOCATION SOLD

Space Station Sundae Ice Cream Plus & Batter Up

Planetary Plate Homeplate

Nebula Nachos' various locations

Buzz's Pulled Pork Nachos Spikes' Big Red BBQ

Meteorites Mac & Cheese Spikes' Big Red BBQ

Solar Fries Pop N' Hots & Homeplate

Rocket Red Hots Homeplate and Pop N' Hots

Pluto's Popcorn Homeplate, Pop N' Hots, Rohrbachs

Intergalactic Cheesesteak Black Angus

Totality Black Lager The Dugout Bar 1st Base side

Tequila Sunrise Jack Daniel's 10thing Inning Bar

Furthermore, following their appearances as the Moon Rocs and Space Pigs at Innovative Field in Rochester from April 5 to 7, both teams will again embody these personas for an upcoming match-up at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on August 20.

Following the season-opening series versus Lehigh Valley, concluding on April 7, the Red Wings will host SOLARPALOOZA, the premier Solar Eclipse viewing party at Innovative Field on Monday, April 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event boasts an array of celestial-themed entertainment, including live music, arts and crafts stations, photo backdrops, and a live NASA video feed. Special food and beverage options and commemorative merchandise featuring the SOLARPALOOZA logo will be available.

Tickets for the Moon Rocs' games against the Space Pigs and SOLARPALOOZA are available now. Special Moon Rocs merchandise can be pre-ordered at the Red Wings team store or online HERE.

For more information about the Rochester Moon Rocs, SOLARPALOOZA, and ticketing options, visit RedWingsBaseball.com.

