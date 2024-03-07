Bats Welcome OVG Hospitality as New Food & Beverage Partner, Announce Upcoming Job Fair

March 7, 2024 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats welcomed a new concessionaire today in OVG Hospitality, the food and beverage division of Oak View Group, beginning with the 2024 season. The collaboration is a result of an expanded partnership announced today between Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the Bats' new owner, and OVG Hospitality.

"We are thrilled to welcome OVG Hospitality to Louisville Slugger Field and to partner with them on enhancing the ballpark experience for our fans," said Bats President Greg Galiette. "OVG Hospitality has a great reputation for looking at things in a new and innovative way and we can't wait to collaborate with them on taking the game-day experience to a whole new level."

Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field is set for Friday, March 29 at 7:15 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians. In preparation for the opener, the OVG Hospitality will host a job fair at Louisville Slugger Field Friday, March 8 and Monday, March 11 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. both nights. The company is seeking qualified candidates to serve in a number of full-time and part-time/seasonal positions, such as cooks, kitchen staff, concessions food prep, cashiers and more. Applicants are encouraged to apply at oakviewgroup.com via the Careers tab.

In addition, the Bats and OVG Hospitality are now accepting applications from non-profit organizations including churches, schools, dance groups, sports teams, band boosters, civic organizations, swim clubs and other community-focused organizations to work alongside hourly employees during Louisville Slugger Field events. These non-profit groups will work at concession stands and earn a percentage of sales for their organization. Interested non-profits should contact Karina Acosta via email at karina.acosta@oakviewgroup.com.

In addition to Louisville Slugger Field, OVG Hospitality also provides its high-quality food and beverage services at several other minor league ballparks, including Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA; Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, NM; Werner Park in Omaha, NE; and many more. Plus, OVG also works in venue management in the region with Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.