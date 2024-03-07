"Spring Breakout" - Three 2023 Knights Set to Play for White Sox Squad

As announced on March 7, 2024 by Major League Baseball, the inaugural "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games will be part of Major League Spring Training and will be broadcast live on local RSNs, MLB Network, and streamed on MLB's Digital Properties from March 14th-17th. These games will feature seventy-two of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects entering the 2024 season -- including seven of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 overall prospects.

The Chicago White Sox will face off against the Chicago Cubs on March 15 at the Spring Training home of the Cubs, Sloan Park. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. local time. The game will feature three players from the 2023 Charlotte Knights - catcher Adam Hackenberg, as well as pitchers Johan Dominguez and Jordan Leasure.

ADAM HACKENBERG - CATCHER

C Adam Hackenberg was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on July 28, 2023 and finished the season in the Queen City. At the time of his promotion to Charlotte, Hackenberg was hitting .276 (63-for-228) with 38 runs scored, 10 doubles, five home runs, 25 RBI and two stolen bases. With the Knights, the 24-year-old hit .259 (29-for-112) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI over 35 games. He entered the 2023 season ranked by Baseball America as the number 30 prospect in Chicago's system. He combined for a .271 mark with eight homers and 38 RBI between the two levels last season.

JOHAN DOMINGUEZ - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

RHP Johan Dominguez began the 2024 season on Charlotte's Injured List and was sent to Winston-Salem (High-A) on a rehab assignment on May 18. In five starts with the Dash, he posted a 0-2 record with a 2.45 ERA in 11.0 innings pitched. He compiled 12 strikeouts over that span. He was activated on August 6 by the Knights and went to to make eight starts with the team. The 28-year-old posted a 0-3 mark with a 5.65 ERA over 28.2 innings pitched.

JORDAN LEASURE - RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

RHP Jordan Leasure was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 28, 2023 with Trayce Thompson in Chicago's trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on July 30 and went on to post a 0-2 record with two saves and a 6.08 ERA in 15 games with the Knights (13.1 innings pitched). Before making his White Sox system debut, Leasure posted a 2-2 record with nine saves and a 3.09 ERA in 29 games pitched with Double-A Tulsa last season. He compiled 56 strikeouts over 35.0 innings pitched. A native of Brandon, FL, Leasure was drafted by the Dodgers in the 14th round of the June 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

Among the 16 Spring Breakout games, 12 will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader (one admission charge) either before or after the Major League teams square off, providing fans in attendance a sneak peek at the future stars of their favorite team. The four remaining games will be played in the Major League Spring Training stadiums in Arizona and Florida.

