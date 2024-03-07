Syracuse Mets Extend Broadcasting Partnership with Cumulus for Next Three Years

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are proud to announce that they are continuing their partnership with Cumulus Media for three more years. The deal keeps The Score 1260 AM as the flagship radio station for all Syracuse Mets home and away games. Michael Tricarico and Evan Stockton will team up for the third straight season as the play-by-play broadcasters for Syracuse in 2024. The duo will be heard on The Score 1260 AM, TheScore1260.com, and on the TuneIn app for all 150 Syracuse Mets games, including 75 home games that will also be broadcast on MiLB.tv.

Michael Tricarico returns for his sixth full season in the Syracuse broadcast booth and his fifth season as the lead play-by-play voice of the Syracuse Mets, not including the 2020 season that was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tricarico is a North Syracuse native who graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School in 2013 and from Syracuse University in 2017, where he called Syracuse University events for WAER-FM and WJPZ-FM. The 28-year-old began his baseball broadcasting career working with the Syracuse Chiefs' broadcasting team in 2014 as a broadcast intern to Jason Benetti and Kevin Brown. He continued with the Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League) in 2015, the Auburn Doubledays (Nationals Single-A affiliate) in 2016, and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres Single-A affiliate) in 2017. In the off-season, Michael can be heard broadcasting various sporting events for ACC Network Extra, Spectrum Sports, and for several colleges and universities on the ESPN family of networks.

Evan Stockton enters his third season in the Mets broadcast booth. The 28-year-old is also very familiar with Central New York, having graduated from Syracuse University in the spring of 2018. Stockton has broadcast nearly every level of baseball, starting his professional broadcasting career when he was just a sophomore in college. He has now spent the past four seasons working at the Triple-A level, serving as the voice of the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) during the 2021 season. In the baseball offseason, Stockton is one of the television voices of the Motor City Cruise (G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons), Mid-American Conference athletics on the ESPN family of networks and the Michigan high school football and basketball finals on Bally Sports Detroit. The Michigan native won an Emmy in 2023 for his television play-by-play work.

"Cumulus has been a great partner for us since we got back on the radio for the 2014 season," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "Our fans want us on the radio, and working with Cumulus here locally has been a great benefit for our team. In addition to having our games broadcast, our partnership extends to marketing and events that also help our club through the great value we get from Cumulus."

1260 AM in Syracuse has a long and storied history of broadcasting Syracuse baseball games, dating back to the 1947 season when Leo Bolley and Herb Carneal called games during that season which ended in a 1947 Governors' Cup Championship. 1260 AM has also been the home of Syracuse baseball in 1952, 1953, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2014-Present.

"Cumulus Media is proud to continue their legacy of joining forces with Syracuse Mets," said Beth Coughlin, Regional Vice President of Cumulus Media in Buffalo, NY, Erie, PA, and Syracuse, NY. "Join us on The Score 1260 to hear all the action!!!"

The Syracuse Mets open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins with the Syracuse Mets pregame show at 1:50 p.m.

Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

