IronPigs Shoot for the Stars as Space Pigs in Unique Collaboration with Rochester Moon Rocs

March 7, 2024 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Rochester Red Wings, are excited to announce an out-of-this world alliance that will see the IronPigs turn into the 'Space Pigs' and the Red Wings turn into the 'Moon Rocs' for their games from April 5th through April 7th at Innovative Field in Rochester in anticipation of the Great North American Eclipse on April 8th.

While the interstellar crossover helps highlight the unique Great North American Eclipse that will have total visibility in Rochester and parts of northwestern Pennsylvania, the change in identities will also provide an opportunity for each organization to continue their mission of giving back to their local communities. Game-worn Space Pigs and Moon Roc jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds directly benefitting local charities: Miracle League of Lehigh Valley, Miracle League of Northampton County, and Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester. These organizations provide inclusive sports opportunities for individuals with disabilities in their respective communities. The auction of these jerseys underscores the commitment of both teams to make a positive impact beyond the baseball diamond, furthering accessibility, and inclusivity in sports.

In addition to playing as the Space Pigs and Moon Rocs in Rochester from April 5th to the 7th, the two teams will reprise these identities for a game at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown as well on August 20th.

In addition to the on-field jerseys, a full line of Space Pigs merchandise is available for purchase and pre-order as well at shopironpigs.com or in-person at the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.

"As we prepare to take the field as the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs, we are excited to collaborate with the Rochester Red Wings in celebrating this cosmic event," said Kurt Landes, President and General Manager of the IronPigs. "The Solar Eclipse provides a unique backdrop for our teams to come together, and we are eager to witness the magic unfold as we play under the stars as the Space Pigs. This is one small step for ham, and one giant step for bacon!"

"It's not rare for one team to have an alternate identity and jersey for a game but to have two teams each adopt an alternate moniker for the same game with the same theme is as unique as a solar eclipse. We're thrilled that the Space Pigs wanted to collaborate with us to make this historic event for our community even more special. It illustrates the camaraderie and spirit of partnership that exists throughout Minor League Baseball. It's sure to be a far-out weekend!" said Dan Mason, General Manager of the Red Wings.

Tickets for the IronPigs 'Space Pigs' game as well as single tickets for all IronPigs games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at IronPigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447).

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.