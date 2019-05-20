Chambers Collects Four Hits, Fireflies Split with Rome

ROME, GA - Columbia first baseman Chase Chambers collected four hits in Monday's 4-2 win in Rome.

The lefty slugger opened the scoring in the top of the first with a two-out, RBI double to left-center. Chambers would go on to single in the third and sixth innings, then again in the seventh, knocking in an insurance run.

The Fireflies (17-25) picked up the series split against Rome (21-23) with the win. Columbia has won 8 of its last 11 games.

Righty pitcher Tylor Megill (W, 1-0) tossed 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, and was credited with the win. Jose Moreno (S, 2) shut the door in the ninth, earning his second save of the season. Fireflies pitchers held the Braves to just three hits on the day.

SCORING SUMMARY:

Top 1: Chase Chambers doubles, Mark Vientos scores. COL 1, ROM 0

Bottom 1: Trey Harris hits a two-run home run to left. Harris and Greg Cullen score. ROM 2, COL 1

Top 6: Gerson Molina scores on a wild pitch by Jose Olague...Juan Uriarte doubles, Wagner Lagrange scores. COL 3, ROM 2

Top 7: Chase Chambers singles to left, Ronny Mauricio scores. COL 4, ROM 2

The Fireflies return to Columbia to host the Greenville Drive on Tuesday. The series opener is the first in a four-game set, and will begin at 7:05 ET. You can tune in to the action at FireFliesLivestream.com or on the MiLB.TV app.

