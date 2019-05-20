Pitching Sharp But Claws Fall 2-1 at Greensboro

May 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





GREENSBORO, NC - Osvaldo Bido gave up one run over six innings as Greensboro completed a five-game sweep of the BlueClaws with a 2-1 win on Monday at First National Bank Field.

The BlueClaws (14-29) had won three straight games coming down to North Carolina but leave after the sweep as Greensboro improves to 29-14 on the year.

Lakewood got the game's first run in the second inning on a groundout by Jimmy Smith.

Greensboro tied the game in the third inning on an RBI single from Fabricio Macias and then took the lead in the fourth on a solo home run by Grant Koch, his third home run of the season.

Bido gave up just three hits and one walk while striking out five.

BlueClaws starter Tyler McKay gave up two runs over five innings and Kyle Glogoski threw three perfect innings in relief for Lakewood.

Joe Jacques threw the seventh and eighth and John O'Reilly had a 1-2-3 ninth for Greensboro, earning his first save.

Carlos De La Cruz had two hits for Lakewood.

The BlueClaws head to Delmarva on Tuesday to open a four-game series with the Shorebirds. LHP Jhordany Mezquita (2-3) starts the series opener for Lakewood.

