Promo Preview: ZOOperstars, BirdZerk and More

The Crawdads kick off an eight-game homestand on Tuesday with Dollar Dog Tuesday thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM! Hot dogs are $1 and you can bring in your dog for just a $1 thanks to Cody Law Firm. The 'Dads will also have the an in-game dog show so be sure to sign your dog up!

Tuesday is also Craft Beer Tuesday so fans can enjoy discounted $2 craft beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

The 'Dads take on the Lexington Legends at 6:30pm and gates open at 5:30pm.

Wednesday evening is Kids Win Wednesday which means all kids 12 and under will get a free ticket, meal voucher and voucher for the speed pitch, bounce house, and carousel thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry.

For our 21 & over fans, it is also Wine Wednesday so Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will be at the Frans for a free wine Sampling.

The game will begin at 6:30pm and gates open up at 5:30pm.

On Thursday, the 'Dads will celebrate a national holiday a little early with Thanksgiving in May. Don't miss a night full of food-themed on-fields!

Don't forget it's Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

16 oz beer $2

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

First pitch is set for 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm.

This Friday, the 'Dads will be throwing it back to the British Invasion. Music from the iconic period will be played throughout the game. The night will also feature themed on-fields such as the "I Want to Hold Your Hand" Contest where teams have to pass a hula hoop down a line without letting go of their partners hands and the "Twist and Shout" dance-off.

Following the game, the 'Dads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Eyemart Express and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

The game will begin at 7pm and gates open at 6pm.

On Saturday, the ZOOperstars! will be in town. The popular mascot group, presented by KICKS 103.3, will perform their on-field skits, mingle with the crowd, and fans can sing along to the 7th inning stretch with Harry Canary.

It is also our Salute to Troops presented by Goodwill Industries. In addition to the normal free tickets, veterans and active duty military will receive free parking and special in-game recognition.

Stick around after the game for post-game autographs from some of your favorite 'Dads players!

On Saturday, the 'Dads will begin a four-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 6:30pm and gates will open at 5:30pm. Get Tickets

Sunday afternoon America's ballpark prankster, BirdZerk!, will be making an appearance at the Frans entertaining fans with his hijinks and skits thanks to Big Dawg 92.1.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church courtesy of PDQ.

The game will start at 3pm and the gates open at 2pm.

This week's Make A Difference Monday presented by Catawba Shoe Store benefit's Samaritan's Feet. Fans who donate new closed-toe shoes will receive a free ticket to the game.

Gates open up at 5:30pm and the first pitch is at 6:30pm.

The homestead wraps up Tuesday evening with another Dollar Dog and Craft Beer Tuesday. Bring your dog for just a dollar and enjoy dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National, Cody Law Firm, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. There will also be $2 craft beers and discounted Pepsi products courtesy of Lowes Foods.

The game will start at 6:30pm and the gates open at 5:30pm.

