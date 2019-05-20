Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns complete their series with the Hickory Crawdads at 10:35 a.m, LHP Tim Cate (3-3, 1.99 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns, while Hickory counters with RHP Hans Crouse (2-0, 3.14 ERA).

ADON, WILLIAMSON SILENCE CRAWDAD BATS: Joan Adon and Ryan Williamson combined to blank the Crawdads 4-0 in the Suns second shutout of the season at Municipal Stadium Sunday afternoon. Adon allowed just four hits through six innings while wringing up half a dozen batters. The righty earned his second quality start of the season before giving way to Williamson. The lefty out of the pen tossed three innings, allowing just a single hit while fanning a pair of Crawdads. The Suns offense started early, with an Israel Pineda double in the second. The next batter, Kyle Marinconz roped a double into the left field corner to score Pineda and put the Suns in front 1-0.The backstop was not done there. He lasered a 374' homer into the Crawdads bullpen to cap off the day's scoring for Hagerstown, putting the team in front 4-0.

EARLY RISERS: After yesterday's win, the Suns are 3-4 in day games headed into today's contest with the Crawdads.

CLASSIC CONNELL: Yesterday, Justin Connell finished 2-for-4, earning his 10th multi-hit game of the season. After being activated midway through April, the Spain-native has earned the second-most multiple-hit games on the Suns roster, trailing Gilbert Lara, who leads the team with 14. So far this season, Suns hitters have 90 multiple-hit games.

GOOSE EGGS: The pitching staff earned their second shutout of 2019 yesterday. Their first came against the Lakewood BlueClaws May 10. The arms have been on fire since the turn of the month. Through 17 games this month, the Suns are merely 9-8, but have recorded a 2.50 ERA, which is the second-lowest mark in Class-A baseball.

QUALITY CATE: The University of Connecticut-product has now issued six consecutive quality starts dating back to April 16. In that time frame, the Suns are 3-3, but he has worked 36 innings, allowing just eight runs (2.00 ERA) while fanning 38 batters. The southpaw also leads the Suns in ERA (1.99), WHIP (0.95), wins (3), strikeouts (50) and innings pitched (45.1). The 2018 second round pick pitched in four games for Hagerstown last year and fininshed with 19 strikeouts in 21 innings to pair with a 5.57 ERA.

CASE OF THE MONDAYS?: While most dread the start of the work week, the Suns have thrived through five games on Mondays this year, earning a 4-1 record, the only day of the week Hagerstown owns an above-.500 record.

UH OH, ALASTRE: Tomas Alastre has been either very effective or not at all this season, there's been no in-between. The righty is now 3-3 on the year after giving up five runs in one inning of work yesterday. In his three wins, Alastre has spun 15.2 innings, allowing just five runs, but in his three losses, he has made it nine innings while surrendering 12 earned runs. A big indicator to Alastre's success in a start is his ability to throw strikes. He is 1-2 in four games where he has walked four or more batters in 2019.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the top of the third inning with two outs Monday, Lara now has hit six of his team-high seven homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his seven homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year.

