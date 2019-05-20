Jackets Can't Complete Sweep of Charleston

Charleston, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (22-21) were searching for their first four-game sweep of the Charleston RiverDogs (24-20) at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park since 2014, but Charleston wouldn't let it happen. The RiverDogs defeated the Jackets 5-2 Monday evening behind a great night on the mound from starting pitcher Jio Orozco and reliever Nolan Martinez.

The GreenJackets will drop to 1.5 games back of Charleston for 1st place, in the South Atlantic League South, 1st Half Standings.

Jacob Gonzalez came to the plate in the 2nd inning for the GreenJackets and hit a solo home run to give the Jackets a 1-0 advantage. It was Gonzalez's 2nd home run of the season, and his 1st since his 1st at-bat of the season on April 4th at Asheville.

With the GreenJackets leading 1-0, Josh Breaux tied the game on the 1st pitch he saw from GreenJackets starter Keaton Winn in the home-half of the 2nd inning. The solo home run tied the game at one.

The RiverDogs scored again in the 3rd inning thanks to an RBI-single from Canaan Smith, and the left-hander did the exact same thing in the 5th inning, extending the lead to 3-1 for Charleston. The GreenJackets got six innings from Winn. He allowed only three runs, while striking-out six. Winn has gone six innings in his last two starts.

Charleston tacked two more runs on the board in the 7th. An double for Kyle Gray off of Tyler Schimpf produced two runs, and the RiverDogs took a commanding 5-1 lead. Schimpf went two innings out of the bullpen, and in the 8th inning he struck-out the side.

The Jackets would not go quietly though.

With only two hits going into the 9th inning, Ismael Munguia singled to begin the frame. Then, with two outs, Frankie Tostado doubled to make it just a 5-2 lead for Charleston. The Jackets were unable to get the tying run to the plate though in the 9th, and Martinez collected the save for the RiverDogs as they beat Augusta in the series final 5-2

Player of the Game: Keaton Winn, 6 IP, 3 ER, 3 K

Keaton Winn made his 3rd start of the season, and despite allowing three runs, he still gave the GreenJackets a chance to win. Of Winn's nine appearances on the mound this year, he has gone at least four innings in six of them.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ROM) RHP Trey Riley (2-5, 6.32 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Blake Rivera (1-2, 4.03 ERA)

PROMOTION: Maurice's BBQ Special of the Day, $3 special on beer | Augusta Parks & Rec Night

Blake Rivera, the San Francisco Giants #18 overall prospect according to MLB.com will make the start in the series opener with Rome. Rivera this season has been much better at SRP Park, then he has on the road. He currently has a 1.20 ERA at home, compared to a 7.07 road ERA this year. The 4th round selection from Wallace State Community College in 2018 went four innings against Columbia in his last start on May 15th and allowed just one run.

For the Rome Braves, Trey Riley will oppose Rivera and look to take the 1st game of the series for the visitors from Rome, Georgia. He is ranked as the #19 overall prospect in the Braves organization according to MLB.com. Riley has had two outings this year where he has not allowed a run, but he has also had four starts where he has given up five runs. He was a 5th round pick in 2018 by the Atlanta Braves.

