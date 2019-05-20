Power Silenced in 4-0 Loss to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. - West Virginia's offense was able to muster just six hits against the combination of Thaddeus Ward and Hunter Haworth, as the Drive blanked the Power, 4-0, in the series finale Monday evening at Fluor Field at the West End.

West Virginia (22-21) had an opportunity to challenge Ward (3-2) in the first inning, as they strung together three straight base hits with two outs. However, a bullet throw from Tyler Esplin in right field gunned down J.R. Davis at the plate to keep the Power off the scoreboard in the opening frame.

After two scoreless innings, Greenville (17-26) got to Ryne Inman (4-3) in the third, scoring three times on five hits to take a 3-0 lead. After that though, Inman buckled down and notched his second quality start of the year, spinning six innings and striking out four.

However, Ward twirled a seven-inning gem, retiring the final fifteen batters he faced in his shutout performance while fanning seven men.

The Power notched a couple of singles in the eighth inning against Haworth (S, 1), but could not break through against the Drive reliever, who snagged his first save of the season.

West Virginia now returns to Appalachian Power Park for a four-game set with the Greensboro Grasshoppers beginning Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs (2-2, 6.85 ERA) heads to the hill for the Power, while Greensboro counters with RHP Colin Selby (0-0, 2.25 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power kicks off their longest homestand of 2019 Tuesday night with another Rock 105 Two for Tuesday! Fans can enjoy two-for-one concession specials, as well as purchase two tickets for the price of one at the Power Box Office. Also, if the Power wins tomorrow night, all fans can run the bases postgame. The highlight of the homestand comes Saturday, May 25, on Redneck Night with an Austin Meadows bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

