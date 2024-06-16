CF Montréal Draws Real Salt Lake, 0-0

MONTREAL - In its first game since June 1st, CF Montréal drew Real Salt Lake 0-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in a fourth straight match. The result played out in front of a seventh sold-out crowd in as many games at Stade Saputo this season.

The Montrealers directed 11 shots at the Western Conference leaders, while goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois made six saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season and 15th in his MLS career.

Up next, CF Montréal will host the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo, before flying to Colorado to take on the Rapids next Saturday.

MATCH NOTES

-Victor Wanyama and Joel Waterman both earned their 100th start for CF Montréal.

-George Campbell will be suspended for his next game due to yellow card accumulation, while Dominic Iankov and Joaquín Sosa are currently one caution away from suspension.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman will be available here.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I'm happy for the guys who are back from injury. The medical team worked hard to get them back on their feet. Their presence brings a new dynamic to training. I'm split tonight between the opportunities created and the challenge posed by this rival. It's mixed feelings. We know how decisive Jonathan [Sirois] can be for us. It's difficult, because when we play at home, we want to impose a certain rhythm, but we have to keep the opponent in mind. We wanted to pick our moments to attack. Tonight, we were a little too cautious at times. We need to be more assertive, but I can't blame the players because it's difficult with such a good opponent. We grew into the game well."

JONATHAN SIROIS

"On the one hand, we have to say that the performance was good. It's a fourth game with points, but we need to do more. We need to continue with this mentality and succeed in scoring to get more points. I haven't changed the way I work. I was disappointed not to be called up by Canada, but I took it as motivation. Not being called up didn't change the way I work. The fans really appreciated the presence of Matías [Cóccaro]. It energized us to see their presence strengthen the group."

JOEL WATERMAN

"We wanted more clean sheets, so it's positive, but we wanted points too. It was a very good game against a quality opponent tonight. I think we created a lot of chances. In the other games, we didn't create as many. But tonight, we had good chances to win. I have to make sure the defence is compact to give us the best chance of winning the game. I prepare the same way for every game. I try to make my best and worst games as similar as possible to remain consistent."

