Four Minnesota United Players in Final Rosters for 2024 Copa América Tournament

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that four players: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), and defensive midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama) have made the final rosters for the 2024 Copa América and will stay with their respective national teams throughout the continental tournament, which starts on June 20 and runs through July 14.

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi and the Canadian side will open group play on Thursday, June 20 when Les Rouges face Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Canada will also take on Peru on June 25 and Chile on June 29 to close out the Group A matches. Tani Oluwaseyi has been crucial in Minnesota's attacking third, leading the team in goals scored with seven goals and four assists in the 2024 MLS regular season. St. Clair has been a steady component in the net for Minnesota United, starting every game he has been available. During the June international window, St. Clair started in goal for Canada in the international friendly against the Netherlands on June 6, where Canada fell 4-0. Notably, Tani Oluwaseyi made his international debut against France on June 9, playing the final six minutes.

Los Ticos midfielder Alejandro Bran has played a supporting role for the Costa Rican side as they have gained two victories during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers against St. Kitts and Nevis (4-0) and Grenada (3-0). Costa Rica will face Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay in Group D for the CONMEBOL tournament. Los Ticos will first face Brazil on June 24 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California then go head-to-head against Colombia on June 28 before facing Paraguay on July 2.

Carlos Harvey was featured on the bench during his call up for Panama during Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers, where Panama first faced Guyana on June 6 finding a 2-0 victory. Three days later, Panama took on Montserrat and gained another win, ending the match 3-1. Next, Panama will take on Uruguay on June 23 and the United States on June 27 before playing against Bolivia on July 1 in Group C action.

International Matches Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Thu., June 20 Argentina vs. Canada 7:00 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Sun., June 23 Uruguay vs. Panama 8:00 p.m. Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Mon., June 24 Brazil vs. Costa Rica 8:00 p.m. SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Tue., June 25 Peru vs. Canada 5:00 p.m. Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

Thu., June 27 Panama vs. USA 5:00 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Fri., June 28 Colombia vs. Costa Rica 5:00 p.m. University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Sat., June 29 Canada vs. Chile 7:00 p.m. Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Mon., July 1 Bolivia vs. Panama 8:00 p.m. Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL

Tue., July 2 Costa Rica vs. Paraguay 8:00 p.m. Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

