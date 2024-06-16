FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC in First Match Under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (4-8-5, 17 points) earned its fourth win of the 2024 MLS regular season beating St. Louis CITY SC (3-5-9, 18 points) 2-0. Jesús Ferreira and Nkosi Tafari scored FC Dallas' goals as interim head coach Peter Luccin earned a victory in his debut as a head coach.

THE PETER LUCCIN ERA STARTS WITH A WIN

Interim head coach Peter Luccin became the third interim head coach in FC Dallas history to win his first game (Colin Clarke, 2003 and Marco Ferruzzi, 2008).

FERREIRA'S SECOND GOAL AT HOME IN 2024

Homegrown Jesús Ferreira scored his third goal of the season, his second at home, from a penalty kick in the 28th minute putting Dallas ahead 1-0. FC Dallas' last penalty was on September 20, 2023, also scored by Ferreira. Dallas last scored a home penalty against Nashville SC on March 12, 2022, 826 days ago.

SELLOUT NUMBER EIGHT

FC Dallas recorded its eighth-consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first eight home games of the regular season. Dallas has defeated St. Louis CITY SC in both games played at Toyota Stadium since St. Louis joined MLS in 2023. At Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas has lost only two of its last 19 home matches in all competitions (W8 D9) dating back to the beginning of the Leagues Cup last July. Both losses came against Canadian sides CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Dallas are unbeaten in their last 16 MLS matches (10-0-6) when leading at halftime.

MAARTEN PAES REGISTERS HIS FOURTH CLEAN SHEET OF 2024

Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered his sixth-straight game with five or more saves recording eight saves tonight in the win. Paes has collected 40 total saves over the last six games and kept a clean sheet for the fourth time this season.

GOAL ONE IN 2024 FOR KOS

Defender Nkosi Tafari scored his first goal of the regular season tonight. The goal came from a corner kick which was Dallas' fourth set piece goal of the season. Tonight's goal brings his total up to five career goals for FC Dallas. Tafari last scored for FC Dallas on August 26, 2023, versus Austin FC.

UP NEXT: MIDWEEK ACTION VERSUS THE LOONS

FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 19 in a match presented by Baylor University. The match kicks off at 7:30PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight's result...

"It's a lot of emotion to win this first game. I need to be honest, I know it's a win but we need to do better. We need to do better. I look at these stats and it's not good enough but I want to say something to the work that the boys put out there. It's a high level. Now we adjust to help them understand. I know we have been talking about verticality these past four days, but we need to read the game better. It's my job to help them understand. It's a process, but today was very important to get back and have that energy and that commitment, and we saw that. I'm very pleased with that, very happy."

On Peter Luccin's message to the players...

"It was very important to have that first win, or at least, the pressure to get that first win disappears. But that doesn't mean that we don't want more. I want to insist that we need to do better, we need to play better. The players can play better. These past four days where I focused on playing vertically, it can get a bit confusing. But bit by bit we will get our rhythm. There were good moments, but it isn't enough."

On how tonight compares to Peter Luccin's playing career...

"Well I'm on the other side of my professional career, so it's tough to compare the two. However, it's one of the best memories I'll have. With other clubs, I had really great moments there with what we achieved. But tonight is in the top three."

Defender Nkosi Tafari

On tonight's result...

"The energy and the mindset is really what we're striving for. I think you could definitely tell there was a different camaraderie on the field. The quality was a little bit lacking, like we would really like to push better in the quality, but the camaraderie is really what got us the win today, everybody fought for each other."

On carrying the momentum from this win...

"Oh yeah, it's massive. We just played Minnesota so we know a good bit about them. It's a midweek game. It's hot here. We got to recover. But everything's in our favor, we got to ride the wave and ride the momentum."

Defender Marco Farfan

On tonight's result...

"It was more a team effort than a result of a few players. Everyone ran hard, everyone brought the intensity. I think that we can see a big difference than before. It's what helped us secure the win and allowed us to try and play more direct."

On the style of play...

"Yes, I like it. When I came here in 2022 and in the beginning of the 2023 season, we were an offensive team. With two or three passes we would break the line and we played direct. It's what helped us get the win tonight."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.