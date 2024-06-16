Minnesota United Falls to the Seattle Sounders on the Road

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SEATTLE - Minnesota United was unable to break its winless streak against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field after a 2-0 loss on the road. Minnesota United will face FC Dallas on Wednesday, June 19 at Toyota Stadium before returning to Allianz Field to face Austin FC on Saturday, June 22.

18' - Minnesota found their first close chance on goal after Sang Bin Jeong played a ball down the right side of the pitch, finding Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the right flank. Bongi inside the 6-yard box wasn't able to get a shot off and passed it back toward the PK spot where possession bounced between both teams and was finally cleared out.

21' - Clint Irwin made a crucial save after Seattle crossed the ball from the middle third of the pitch, finding Léo Chú on the right flank. Chú crossed the ball into the six where Irwin dove and gained possession, keeping the score 0-0.

28' - Seattle Sounders FC scored the first goal of the match after being granted a free kick in Minnesota's defensive third. Seattle midfielder Albert Rusnák crossed the ball from the right side of the pitch, finding Jordan Morris on the six-yard line for a header to goal.

45' - The Seattle side had a close scoring opportunity after Paul Rothrock crossed the ball from the left flank, finding Obed Vargas on the opposite side. Vargas turned and fired off a close-range shot, hitting the side of the net out of bounds.

45'+1' - Clint Irwin faced Jordan Morris with a one-on-one to goal but deflected his shot, keeping the Sounders to only one goal going into halftime.

46' - Seattle nearly found an early goal in the second half after an up-back-through sequence in the right channel and found Jordan Morris on the right flank. Irwin left the right side of the goal open after he dove for Morris' cross to Rothrock. Rothrock on the six-yard line connected with the cross and missed wide of the near post.

56' - Caden Clark nearly equalized the score after firing off a long-range shot from outside the 18-yard box. Clark's shot curved just wide of the far post, going out of bounds.

57' - The Sounders scored the second goal of the night after building the attack up on the right side of the pitch into the 18-yard box. Léo Chú on the right flank had a one-two sequence with teammate Vargas and then poked it through Minnesota players, finding Rothrock on the opposite side. Rothrock took one-touch and found the back of the net.

82' - Substitute Victor Eriksson for the Minnesota side made an important tackle after Morris broke away towards goal. Morris on the dribble had Eriksson on his back and wasn't able to get a shot off.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) - 28'

0-2 SEA - Paul Rothrock (Léo Chú) - 57'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Miguel Tapias (caution) - 27'

MIN - Caden Clark - (caution) - 59'

MIN - Moses Nyeman (ejection) - 90'

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Sang Bin Jeong

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Clint Irwin; D Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias,Michael Boxall ©, Kervin Arriaga, Caden Clark; M Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod; F Sang Bin Jeong, Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Bench: GK Alec Smir; D Zarek Valentin, Morris Duggan, Victor Eriksson; M Moses Nyeman; F Kage Romanshyn Jr., Patrick Weah, Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Seattle Sounders FC XI: GK Stefan Frei; D Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Álex Roldán; M João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Léo Chú, Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldán; F Jordan Morris

Bench: GK Andrew Thomas; D Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker; M Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves; F Paul Rothrock, Danny Musovski, Raúl Ruidíaz

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ FC DALLAS

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

06.19.2024 | MLS 2024 Regular Season | Matchday 21

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

Overall thoughts on the game...

"It was really messy. It was a very difficult set of circumstances all of which were fairly obvious. We went into the game well short of what is our full contingent [of players] and I stressed prior to the game to the players that it's important we come here with a 'no excuse' mentality. We certainly weren't leaning into that at all but when you add to that injury to Devin [Padelford] within the first play of the game and then the situation with Boxy [Michael Boxall] it makes it a real uphill battle. We find ourselves at the moment in a really difficult situation, a situation we knew would leave us wanting in certain situations as has been the case tonight. I think the big thing for us now is that we're very positive, very constructive, we recognize the situation we're in, what we've got and we try and meet the challenges that come our way head on as we always do."

On the injury statuses of Devin Padelford and Michael Boxall...

"Dev [Devin Padelford] is definitely a case of concussion, quite how severe will only become clear tomorrow. He's okay but certainly a bit dazed. Boxy [Michael Boxall] turned his ankle, and again, probably wouldn't grasp the severity of that until tomorrow. We certainly didn't want to put him at any risk of really worsening that at halftime. The sensible thing for all involved at that point was for him to come off in addition to the guys we've got back home."

On the team's message after the game...

"It was the only way to deal with these situations is to be positive, constructive, and prepared to meet the next challenge in the best way we possibly can. These are difficult situations because players sometimes don't quite know how to think. Of course everyone's immediate reaction is to be very down-beat and disappointed but for us it's about really recognizing the circumstances we're in, really pulling together, really making sure that we don't start to loosen as a very, cohesive, together unit which has been the case all year. I think everyone knows that this is going to be a very difficult couple of weeks given the circumstances we're in. I will certainly be positive and constructive, the staff will certainly follow that message. As a byproduct of that, I really hope the players take that on board because that's the only way you deal with these circumstances for me."

On looking at the positives from the game...

"We were competitive until the end, which isn't always the case in situations like that. Obviously, we're very young coming off the bench and you've certainly been a part of games and seen situations like that where the team falls apart completely, and we didn't do that. There's definitely an element of credit that goes to the players in that sense, that they stuck at it and certainly made it difficult for the opposition [Seattle Sounders FC] to continually attack and progress, but we have to recognize the extent to which we can really go make a mark on a game like that. And there was a relatively low ceiling for us I would say in that sense, but the players certainly stuck at it, and again, we've got a good spread of minutes across a load of players being all that involved in what we've done so far this year. So that in itself is a positive step."

On understanding why Minnesota has a difficult time winning a game in Seattle after tonight's loss...

"I can. I mean, you take each individual game on its merit as opposed to trying to look at that big, difficult picture because we're such a different side today, number one to the side that Minnesota have been coming here previous years, but also to what we've been over the course of this year. So I'm not going to dwell on this one too much. Again, I will take as an objective a look at it as possible, and if you do that then it tells you that you're in a difficult situation. You really need to grind. You really need to battle. You really need to, in my position as a head coach, try and keep everyone together and pull it in the right direction and I'll do everything I can to make sure that's the case."

On if Minnesota United has enough players to field a team on Wednesday against FC Dallas...

"I certainly hope so. We've obviously got a couple of guys back home. Wil Trapp, who I'm not actually sure on the status of the birth of his third child yet. But we're hopeful that if all goes smoothly there that he's available for Wednesday's game and then Jo [Joseph] Rosales comes back and DJ Taylor is hopefully going to be somewhere close, so we'll again we'll definitely be able to put out a team. We'll definitely be competitive and we'll definitely approach it in as constructive a way as we can."

On the message to the team as they face FC Dallas midweek...

"We will regroup on Monday morning and we will see what we've got, we will see who is in what state and we will have a good look at the opposition [FC Dallas] and we will review our game against them from last week. We will put together what we feel will be the best course of action to go and tackle that game and that's all we can do in this situation. In some senses I really relish the challenge of being a coach in difficult circumstances. It's really trying, it tests you to your limits and I am really trying to make sure that the players look at it in that way as well. I don't see any alternative to looking at these things positively and pragmatically and trying to be really constructive in how you deal with what you've got. Once we get past the disappointment of this - because everyone is disappointed when you lose a game irrespective of the circumstances and we will pull together and do our very best come Wednesday."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.