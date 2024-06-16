Bassett, Navarro Goals Lift Rapids to 2-0 Victory at Home Over Austin FC

The Colorado Rapids (7-7-4, 25 pts.) earned all three points in a 2-0 win at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park against Austin FC (6-7-5, 23 pts.) on Saturday night. Midfielder Cole Bassett and forward Rafael Navarro both continued their dominant 2024 campaigns by getting on the score sheet to help secure the victory for Colorado.

After back-and-forth play to start the match, Austin found themselves with a majority of the possession in the early stages. As they have been accustomed to this season, Colorado thrived off their counterattacking play, which led to multiple chances for the club despite losing the possession battle. The Rapids won the ball back from the opposition 20 minutes in and set up shop in the final third to eventually open the match's scoring.

The play started with midfielder Connor Ronan on the right wing sending a cross into one of the numerous burgundy jerseys within the 18-yard box. An eventual deflection off Austin left the ball at the foot of midfielder Omir Fernandez, who poked it with his back toward the net for a perfect setup to Bassett. The 22-year-old then made no mistake with a perfectly placed curler in the top right corner to give the Rapids the lead.

The goal for Bassett was his sixth of the year, tying his single-season career high in MLS that he set in 2023. The 22-year-old has now logged 25 goals in his career with the Rapids, making him the youngest player in club history to reach the mark. Bassett passed Wolde Harris, who set the record at 25 years old in 1999.

That would be all for the scoring in the first half, with Colorado maintaining their lead thanks to strong play from the back line and goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

While scoring opportunities settled following the Rapids' lone goal in the first 45 minutes, the action would commence just minutes after the second-half whistle.

Defender Jackson Travis, who was making his DICK'S Sporting Good's Park debut, drove down the left wing with pace and sent in a dangerous cross, leading to multiple shots that would be deflected. The ball eventually popped free to Navarro, who smashed home a volley to double the Rapids' lead.

Navarro has now reached the double-digit goals on the season with his 10th of the year. The forward has six goals and two assists in his last eight appearances.

From then on, Colorado maintained control of the match. The defensive play from the entire roster stymied the Austin attack in almost every instance with the opposition only managing to register one shot on target.

The Rapids will quickly shift their focus to this Wednesday night against St. Louis City. Kickoff at CITYPARK is set for 6:30 p.m. MT. (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

