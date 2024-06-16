Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Draw 2-2 on the Road Against Atlanta United FC
June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
ATLANTA - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 2-2 draw on the road against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with goals from Franco Escobar and Latif Blessing.
Defender Franco Escobar gave Houston the lead in the fifth minute when he capitalized on a rebound inside the box. The play began with a corner kick from captain Hector Herrera, which fell, and his effort bounced off the crossbar toward the far post.
Atlanta equalized the match in the 25th minute after Thiago Almada capitalized on a rebound following Daniel Rios's shot.
Xande Silva found the box and scored a right- footed shot bringing Atlanta to a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.
Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his first save of the night and kept Houston's lead when Atlanta United Attacker Xande Silva attempted a shot into the net.
Defender Griffin Dorsey had two back-to-back chances in the 29th and 31st minute, but both chances were blocked out which resulted in a corner kick.
Going into the last 45 minutes of the match, Griffin Dorsey passed the ball to Midfielder Aliyu Ibrahim. Ibrahim then attempted a shot into the net, but his shot was saved by Atlanta Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Artur attempted a long range shot in the 60th minute but it went wide. Shortly after, captain Hector Herrera tried for another shot, but his attempt went wide in the 62nd minute.
Latif Blessing equalized the match in the 90th minute, bringing the score to 2-2.
The Dynamo next return to Shell Energy Stadium to host Seattle Sounders FC on Wednesday, June 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The club will recognize Juneteenth throughout matchday, including a $19 ticket offer.
---
Atlanta United FC (4-8-5, 17 pts.) 2-2 Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-5, 23 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 17
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Attendance: 42,630
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM ????
1H ???
2H ???
FT ????
Atlanta United FC?
1
1
2
Houston Dynamo FC??
1
1
2
HOU: Franco Escobar 2 (unassisted) 5'
ATL: Daniel Rios 2 (unassisted) 25'
ATL: Xande Silva 2 (unassisted) 55'
HOU: Latif Blessing 3 (Coco Carrasquilla) 89'
LINEUPS:
Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan (C); Derrick Williams, Brooks Lennon, Noah Cobb, Caleb Wiley; Tristan Muyumba, Thiago Almada, Dax McCarty; Edwin Mosquera (Luke Brennan 17'), Xande Silva (Jay Fortune 80'), Daniel Rios (Jamal Thiare 76')
Unused substitutes: Ronald Hernandez, Efrain Morales, Josh Cohen, Nicolas Firmino, Quentin Westberg,
Total shots: 12 (Xande Silva and Thiago Almada 3) ; Shots on goal: 5 (Xande Silva 2) ; Fouls: 12 (Dax McCarty); Offside: 4 (4 players tied with 1) ; Corner kicks: 4 ; Saves: 7 (Brad Guzan)
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko (Tate Schmitt 76'), Micael; Artur, Hector Herrera (C), Aliyu Ibrahim (Latif Blessing 67'); Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amine Bassi (Ethan Bartlow 90+6'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Sebastian Ferreira 76')
Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Daniel Steres, Andrew Tarbell, Jan Gregus, Brooklyn Raines
Total shots: 19 (Griffin Dorsey 5) ; Shots on goal: 9 (Griffin Dorsey and Latif Blessing 2) ; Fouls: 16 (Aliyu Ibrahim); Offside: 3 (3 players tied with 1) ; Corner kicks: 6 ; Saves: 3 (Steve Clark)
DISCIPLINE:
ATL: Xande Silva (dissent) 8'
HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 42'
HOU: Coco Carrasquilla (caution; foul) 44'
HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim (dissent) 53'
HOU: Micael (other) 59'
OFFICIALS:
Referee : Victor Rivas
Assistant : Chantal Boudreau
Assistant : Jeffrey Swartzel
Fourth Official : Ted Unkel
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Weather: 93 degrees, partly cloudy
