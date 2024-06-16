Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win Saturday Evening over Minnesota

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC on the field

(Seattle Sounders FC) Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United FC on the field(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (5-7-6, 21 points) defeated Minnesota United FC (8-4-5, 29 points) 2-0 on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock scored for hosts, while Stefan Frei recorded his 109th career shutout - three shy of second all-time in MLS history - as the Rave Green remained undefeated all-time at home against Minnesota. Brian Schmetzer's side now hits the road to face Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, June 19 at Shell Energy Stadium.

Saturday's match marked Sounders FC's 50th Anniversary Celebration, as the club honored a half-decade of Seattle soccer. Tonight's pre-match ceremony included over 100 Sounders alumni across all eras, with a representative from every Sounders team from 1974-2023. Prior to kickoff, the inaugural 1974 Sounders NASL squad became the first honorary inductee into the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends, with representatives from the team recognized before the game. The Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends was unveiled earlier this week, an exclusive honor for those that have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches and builders in Sounders history. Born of the club's Democracy in Sports ethos, the nomination and selection process give a voice to Alliance Members, Alliance Council, Sounders FC alumni, club representatives and media, among others, to immortalize the best to ever wear the shield.

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC jumps over the playoff line into ninth place in the Western Conference with 21 points (5-7-6), level with Portland but holding the goal-differential tiebreaker.

Seattle is now 11-1-2 all-time against Minnesota in MLS regular-season play, holding a plus-19 goal advantage (27-8).

The Rave Green have never dropped a point at home against Minnesota, holding an 8-0-0 record at Lumen Field. Seattle's eight regular-season wins without a loss at home over the Loons is the best mark of any team against a singular opponent in MLS history.

Jordan Morris found the net for his fifth goal of the season (second on the team), scoring in four of his past five MLS regular-season appearances. His 71 tallies across all competitions for Sounders FC ranks third in club history.

Albert Rusnák recorded his sixth assist of the season on Morris' strike, good for first on the team.

Paul Rothrock scored his first goal of the season in the second half, his fifth for Sounders FC across all competitions.

Léo Chú and Obed Vargas were each credited with assists on Rothrock's goal, their second and third of the season, respectively.

Stefan Frei recorded his fourth shutout of the season and 109th of his MLS career, three shy of Kevin Hartman for second in MLS history.

Saturday's match served as Sounders FC's 50th Anniversary Celebration, as the club continues to honor a half-decade of Seattle soccer. Tonight's pre-match ceremony included over 100 Sounders alumni across all eras, with a representative from every Sounders team from 1974-2023.

Prior to tonight's kickoff, the inaugural 1974 Sounders NASL squad became the first honorary inductees into the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends, with representatives from the team recognized before the game. The Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends was unveiled earlier this week, an exclusive honor for those that have distinguished themselves as the greatest players, coaches and builders in Sounders history. Born of the club's Democracy in Sports ethos, the nomination and selection process give a voice to Alliance Members, Alliance Council, Sounders FC alumni, club representatives and media, among others, to immortalize the best to ever wear the shield.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Minnesota United FC 0

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Kevin Lock, Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 31,026

Weather: 55 degrees and passing showers

SCORING SUMMARY

MIN - Miguel Tapias (caution) 27'

MIN - Caden Clark (caution) 59'

MIN - Moses Nyeman (ejection) 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 28'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Léo Chú) 57'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan (Paul Rothrock 7'), Jackson Ragen, Yeimar, Nouhou (Jonathan Bell 90'+2'); Obed Vargas, João Paulo, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 90'+2'), Léo Chú (Josh Atencio 61'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Dylan Teves, Danny Musovski, Raúl Ruidíaz

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 10

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 0

Minnesota United FC - Clint Irwin; Devin Padelford (Jordan Adebayo-Smith 8'), Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall (Morris Duggan 46'); Franco Fragapane, Robin Lod (Moses Nyeman 68'), Hassani Dotson, Kervin Arriaga (Victor Eriksson 68'), Caden Clark; Sang Bin Jeong (Zarek Valentin 81'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Patrick Weah 90'+2')

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir, Keith Romanshyn

Total shots: 5

Shots on goal: 0

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

- SOUNDERS FC -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.