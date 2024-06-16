LA Galaxy Earn 4-2 Win Over Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing the first of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy earned a 4-2 win before 22,198 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night. Four different players scored a goal as the Galaxy earned their third consecutive victory at home dating back to May 25.

Unbeaten At Home

In eight matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy improved to an unbeaten record of 4-0-4 (20 GF, 12 GA). Notably, LA has won three consecutive matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 9-4 during that span. In eight matches played at home during the 2024 campaign, Dejan Joveljić has five goals and two assists, while Gabriel Pec has totaled 10 goal contributions (5 goals, 5 assists). Additionally, Joseph Paintsil has six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in six matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park this season.

LA Galaxy Debuts

With their appearances in the second half, Tucker Lepley and 17-year-old LA Galaxy Academy product Ruben Ramos Jr. both made their MLS and LA Galaxy debuts in the win over Sporting KC. Lepley selected by the Galaxy in the Third Round (No. 62 overall) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft a three-year career at UCLA (2021-23) back on Feb. 23. Ramos Jr. was signed by the Galaxy on a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on June 14.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Dejan Joveljić, 40th minute : After Gabriel Pec's shot from inside the box was parried away by Tim Melia, Dejan Joveljić pounced on the loose ball and fired a shot that was again saved by the SKC goalkeeper. The Serbian International was first to the rebound, dribbled to the right of Melia and blasted his right-footed effort into the roof of the net.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Dejan Joveljić, Miki Yamane), 54th minute : Dejan Joveljić slipped Gabriel Pec in behind the Sporting defense and the Brazilian youth international cut inside the middle of the penalty area before slotting his shot past Tim Melia at the near post.

SKC - Stephen Afrifa (Erik Thommy), 66th minute : Erik Thommy dribbled down the left flank and laid the ball off to Stephen Afrifa, whose shot from inside the box was fired past John McCarthy.

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Gabriel Pec, Miki Yamane), 75th minute : Miki Yamane delivered a long ball into space to Gabriel Pec down the left flank. Pec sprinted towards the 18-yard box and played a ball across the face of goal to Joseph Paintsil, who drilled his shot in from point-blank-range.

SKC - Robert Castellanos (Johnny Russell), 81st minute : Johnny Russel's in-swinging, free-kick delivery from the right flank was knocked in at the near post by Robert Castellanos.

LA - Miguel Berry (Gabriel Pec, Diego Fagundez), 90+2nd minute : Gabriel Pec drove down the left wing and into the penalty area before whipping in a pass to Miguel Berry, whose sliding effort deposited the ball in at the back post.

Postgame Notes

Through 18 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 8-3-7 record (35 GF, 27 GA; 31 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only Real Salt Lake (9-2-7; 36 GF, 19 GA, 34 points) and LAFC (10-4-3; 31 GF, 20 GA, 33 points). The LA Galaxy sit in fifth place in the Supporters' Shield standings, seven points behind Inter Miami CF (11-3-5; 44 GF, 28 GA, 38 points). LA improved to an unbeaten record of 4-0-4 (20 GF, 12 GA) in eight matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign. The Galaxy, who rank third in the league overall with 35 goals scored during the 2024 campaign, recorded a season-high 10 shots on target in the win over Sporting KC. Notably, LA has won three consecutive matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 9-4 during that span. Saturday's match marked the 81st meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, with LA leading the all-time series 33-29-19. Against Sporting KC, LA holds a 28-26-18 record in league play and a 5-3-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Kansas City during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (7 GF, 4 GA). Gabriel Pec finished the match with a goal scored, two assists, 43 of 46 passes completed (93.5%), nine duels won and a game-high four success dribbles. Dejan Joveljić recorded his team-leading 10th goal of the season and an assist in the win over SKC. Joveljić ranks tied for sixth in MLS in goals scored during the 2024 campaign. In his return from injury, Joseph Paintsil recorded a goal and finished the match tied for a game-high three shots on target in 25 minutes played as a second-half substitute. Miki Yamane notched two assists, completed 51 of 57 passes (89.5%) and won seven possessions in his 17th appearance of the season for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez tallied an assist and recorded a game-high four chances in the win over Sporting. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten (4-0-5) in each of Fagundez's nine starts during the 2024 campaign. Miguel Berry scored his second stoppage-time goal of the 2024 campaign for the Galaxy in the win over Kansas City. With their appearances in the second half, Tucker Lepley and 17-year-old LA Galaxy Academy product Ruben Ramos Jr. both made their MLS and LA Galaxy debuts in the win over Sporting KC.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, June 19 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

2024 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (8-3-7, 31pts) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-10-5, 14pts)

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 3 4

Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

LA: Joveljić, 40

LA: Pec (Joveljić, Yamane), 54

SKC: Afrifa (Thommy), 66

LA: Paintsil (Pec, Yamane), 75

SKC: Castellanos (Russell), 81

LA: Berry (Pec, Fagundez), 90+2

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Neal (caution), 49

LA: Paintsil (caution), 68

SKC: Davis (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo, M Mark Delgado, M Gabriel Pec (Tucker Lepley, 90+4), M Diego Fagundez (Ruben Ramos Jr., 90+4), M Jonathan Pérez (Mauricio Cuevas, 46, Joseph Paintsil, 65), F Dejan Joveljić (Miguel Berry, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Novak Mićović; D Martin Cáceres, D John Nelson, D Eriq Zavaleta

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Gabriel Pec, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, 3); FOULS: 10 (Dejan Joveljić, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

SKC: GK Tim Melia; D Andreu Fontas, D Robert Castellanos, D Zorhan Bassong, M Nemanja Rodoja, M Memo Rodriguez (Stephen Afrifa, 65), M Erik Thommy (Marinos Tzionis, 82), M Johnny Russell ©, M Alenis Vargas (Jake Davis, 46), M Khiry Shelton, F Alan Pulido (Willy Agada, 61)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John Pulskamp, D Robert Voloder, D Dany Rosero, D Tim Leibold, D Kayden Pierre

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (William Agada, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 6 (Robert Castellanos, Zorhan Bassong, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Weather: Clear, 76 degrees

Attendance: 22,198

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On his thoughts after the win:

"I thought the first half we were pretty controlled. I thought we were pretty solid in possession and good stretches except there was too many missed passes over the course of the night that led to transitions is that led to extra work. I thought our positional play in the first half was very good. I thought our solutions were there. When we connected, they were there. It just came a little bit down to the final action. Maybe a little bit more decisive when they had moments to break the back line and we could turn some of the possession into attacks. I felt like that was something that was there and just at times, we lost possessions that we didn't really need to or we just missed passes. At halftime, the windows of opportunity were there for us. We just were missing them or we were not organizing ourselves and playing for them. In the second half, we found them a little bit more. Getting a goal late in the first half meant that they were going to have to come at us more and spaces would open up. If we could get the ball into those spaces fast enough, our transition game could come to life a little bit more. I think with one of the few times that we've played without Riqui (Puig), the group was very smart about how we dealt with the game, how we built speed in the attacks and how we find guys in good positions. And we still manufactured through transitions. We manufactured some great moments where we were able to go fast and take advantage of the space in front of us. I thought we were solid. What I was disappointed with was the goals we gave up because I don't think they were great goals. We gave up a lot of shots, not a lot on target and not a lot of them that were dangerous. Dejan (Joveljić) made one incredible save, and we have to deal with that better. But just situations where we have lapses of judgement or we don't deal with, a ball that's whipped into the box. In general, I thought through stretches we were pretty sound defensively but it's just these moments that we have to eliminate."

On defender Miki Yamane and forward Joseph Paintsil:

"With Miki (Yamane), the way we used him today, he was certainly more involved in more actions over the course of the day. He was just in different positions where we could find him and he was involved in the attack. He was getting more touches in more decisive areas than sometimes he does when we use him as the third in a build, and in that way we were able to see some really good moments from him. The pass, that led to the goal was just incredible because Shelton (Sporting Kansas City forward Khiry Shelton) was kind of gambling on the player that was dropped off, I think it was Diego (Fagundez) in the gap, and Miki just side-volleyed it, laced it to behind and Gabriel (Pec) was in. I don't know, hell of a vision, just to see that transpire and play into the depth, and then it was on. What a pass. And Diego had one, I think it was a little bit before that, that was similar. The vision to play behind because they were gambling a little bit in the press that got us in behind and got us a chance. He was very solid on both ends, the defending find and attacking side. As far as Joe (Joseph Paintsil), it's great to get Joe back. He's got to get back into match fitness, and just get sharp, again, you know, which there was -- he scored. He probably had three chances to score. He was like, I could have had a hat trick in that 30 minutes. But it's also just getting his match fitness. He does so many things at a high speed that that repeatability is something you have to work back. It doesn't come overnight. There were moments in the run of play where he probably would like to be a little sharper or a little tidier, but again, it comes down to that repeat ability because when he's able to repeat, he's impossible to deal with. But he had the chances. Gabe (Gabriel Pec) was fantastic on the night. He was just a super handful, whether it was on the right or left. He was just so hard to deal with for them, and created a lot of different looks for us, and I was happy for him to get a goal. Then he got a couple assists I, think. It was a really solid night for him, and I thought he worked with the group on the defensive side through lots of the game. So I was proud of him, too."

On challenges with not having midfielder Riqui Puig:

"I think for me, we are positionally a little bit more stable. Our two pivots stayed in our pivots. We were able to -- we were more predictable even for each other in terms of our spots. You know, when Riqui (Puig) is on the field, he starts high, comes low, he defends high, he drops low. That sets a series of moments into play that are hard to defend, and Riqui has special qualities to be able to change the tempo of the game like nobody else in our league. So we have to manufacture that through good positional play, speed of ball movement, things like that. There wasn't many guys on the field today from our group who were in the building section who are going to pick up the ball and skip through the lines and create speed in the game. It's going to happen through just sharp, one-touch passing, one-touch, two-touch combination play, opening our body, play through the lines and let's go. Because we were in good spots and we knew where each other were, we were able to manufacture speed in a different that I want sometimes when Ricky is there. If Riqui is here, if we can do both, stay inside the systems and use his qualities in the best way possible, and we have even another level that we've seen for sure tonight or at other points in the game. That's when we are at our best when we are going that more often, and when we are at our worst in this improvisational, moving-around-too-much kind of mode, and that's what we've been talking about the last couple of weeks. Talking about the balance between being a somewhat fluid team and staying within the structure a little bit more and that's what we've been focusing on is the defensive side. It's the repeat ability of doing each of our roles on the defensive side so we can win balls in more predictable ways throughout the course of the game"

On injuries of Puig and midfielder Gastón Brugman:

"With Riqui, he was kind of down the stretch before the break. He had a bit of a growing pain issue. It wasn't super significant, not something that he couldn't play with, but the issue became: 'do you keep going little by little or take the two weeks and try to get him over the hump?' That's what we're doing. He got treatment, a couple PRPs, and the idea is to really try to get him over and not try to get him game-to-game. That's where we are at with him. He's on the right path and it should not be too terribly long. Might even be at some point during this week, we'll see, once we start pushing him back into return-to-play stuff. With Gastón, I think it was our last home game in the warmup, I think he took a shot and ended up with a bone bruise on the knee, I think on the plant leg. So for him those are tricky. Because it's like one step forward, one step back, and that's what was happening. He was feeling good and we start taking it slow rolling him back. And the second he starts to accelerate, decelerate, he starts to feel it again. So this week, we just made the decision, we are shutting him down and aiming to get him over the pain, maybe a two- to three-week process of which we are already at least one week in, to try to get beyond the pain and then start the progression back so it's not up and book, and we've got to keep moving forward. So we'll be down a little bit in midfield. I don't think for exactly how long with Riqui. We'll see as we start pushing him back into. But Gastón is going to be at least another probably couple weeks and then we'll see where he's at."

On midfielder Jonathan Perez and substituting in defender Mauricio Cuevas:

"Yeah, so I thought Jonny (Jonathan Perez) was doing great. He felt at about 40 minutes, he felt the hamstring kind of bite on him a little bit. So then it was super precautionary to be honest. We wanted Jonny to get us to the point that we were safe to get Joseph (Paintsil) on to the field. So then we ended up with a gap because we didn't want to push Jonny and we didn't want to run Paintsil too long. It was a little bit of a sacrifice but to be fair to Mauricio (Cuevas), he was fantastic in the 15 minutes, and I told him, 'you were incredible.' So I felt bad about it but for the sake of the long run, we did it. He knew what was coming. So it wasn't a shock to him. But he sacrificed a little bit for the team, and I'm proud of him. He was fantastic when he came on. That was why we were trying to close the gap there. Jonny, we hope and think we kind of caught it early. We didn't put him back out there. We probably could have but it would have been high risk and it doesn't make sense right now for us to take that risk. But I thought he had a really good first half. The thing we've been working on with Jonny a lot and we put a lot of decisions on Johnny today defensively between step and press the center back or stay and manage. I thought he showed maturity of choosing good moments and being decisive on the defensive side. On his side it was pretty straightforward, him against the outside back in some of the attacking moments, and I felt like he got the best some of those moments. I thought he was good in Chicago, too. For me, two good performances back-to-back by Jonny that has shown he's continuing to mature as a player that's really nice to see. So I'm really happy for him and I hope whatever is going on is something that is very short term and we can keep working him through that rotation there."

LA GALAXY FORWARD JOSEPH PAINTSIL

On being back on the field:

"First of all, I felt really good, especially entering this game, and also with the kind of treatment I had was really like something that I didn't want to force. Everybody didn't want to force, especially with the Chicago game. Normally we want to do something that maybe if it's going to be possible, but we have a long season and a lot of games. So I think the physios and the doctors did a great job of making me rest and do the necessary, the needed thing in the gym, to keep the hamstring strong for today. Normally I thought I was going to play maybe 45 minutes, but yeah, with the decision of the doctors and the physios, I had to play 30. I felt really blessed and happy playing my first home game after a long and having a goal in front of the supporters is really amazing for me, and I feel really happy."

On scoring and how he feels post-injury:

" I think I need more playing time. But now, it's a step-by-step. I don't need to force myself too much because I just came out. I just came out from injury, which leave me for four weeks, and now I just need to really calm down and focus on the next game, which is not going to be a 90-minute game for sure. Roughly, they will decide, but roughly it's going to be maybe 70 or 80 minutes based on how I feel on the field of play. So it's something that I need to also manage and also be a professional on the field and when it's not really going good, I need to say to them so that we can do what is necessary. I feel really blessed, having this goal in front of everyone. Especially, a big thanks to Gabriel, doing a fantastic job today, having three assists, or two assists and a goal, it's really amazing. A big thanks to him and also the team and everyone that welcomed me on the field of play. Really big thanks to all of them. Physically I'm really good. I feel good. Like I said, we've been doing some long-distance run like how I used to do it on the field and everything seems to be really fine now with no pain. But as you know, when you are always coming back from injury, your mind is sometimes not really ready because it takes a little bit of time for your mind to adjust to your body everything. Now I just think that I'm really like really, really good. I feel really, really good now but in everything, I just need to calm down and just do what I need to do on the field of play no matter how many minutes I play just to give everything that I have to help the club."

On returning from injury and level of comfortability:

"I feel really good because this is the team and the place I've been playing around for almost three and a half months now. So me coming back, it's the same team and the same feeling. So me being back on the field is really like something really that I was really expecting, especially playing alongside my guys, Gabriel (Pec) and Dejan (Joveljić), and also Riqui (Puig), but Riqui unfortunately is injured, and also rest of the players, it's really amazing. Because I've been around them and we have been playing a lot. So it's something that has not gone. It's something that's there. So me coming back is something that I just left behind and just came back. So it is how it is. It's really grateful for me to be among them, and also playing alongside them once again. I feel really happy and really blessed that I had this opportunity."

LA GALAXY MIDFIELDER DIEGO FAGUNDEZ

On being unbeaten at home:

"Like you said, we know this part is important for us. Home games (are) huge. I think if you win every home game and you go away, and you actually get, I want to say, even if you get five, maybe three or four wins away, you definitely make the playoffs. I think that's the key part. Making sure that when we come home, we make it hard for teams, and we are doing that. We are scoring a lot of goals but at the same time we need to be better defensively so we are not giving up a lot. It would be nice to win a game 2-0 or 1-0 and not have to go back-and-forth with a team after one goal or two goals, you know. I keep saying it over and over, if this team plays 90 minutes, I don't think there's a team that's better than us. I'll keep phrasing that, and I'm very proud of this team. Like today, we showed how good we are; that we can score goals; that we can fight till the end, and today, everybody did a good job. We are all happy."

On what changes when playing without midfielder Riqui Puig:

"We know how good Riqui (Puig) is. At the end of the day, he's a big part of this team. He can make us play well. And I think that's important. So when he's not here, I think we need to step up, and I think today, everybody stepped up. What did we have, four different goal scorers, I think? And so that was huge. It was nice to win today and we didn't have him, and everybody stepped up and that was huge. Now we go back on Wednesday and everybody needs to do it again. We don't know when he's going to be able to play or what. So hopefully he's back soon and we can -- and he can play. But at the same time, we have to -- everybody needs to be ready, myself, whoever is up next. And like (Coach Greg) Vanney said, at the end of the day, we know what we want to do. We know what kind of players we have, and we are going to use everybody as much as we can. We need to adapt to the way we play. At the end of the day, when Riqui plays, I think maybe the team plays a little different because the way he moves the ball, he comes and receives it deeper. So we have to make sure that we are filling up some gaps. I think today, in my position, I wasn't really coming down low to receive the ball. I'd rather not. I'd rather stay up higher and have the defense be right on my back. So we have different kind of players, and that's what's fun about it all. At the end of the day, teams have to adapt, and maybe they know the way Riqui plays, and like I said, this guy is amazing. He's probably one of the best in the League, and I'm very happy to have him on the team. Because if he was playing against us, it's one of those things; you want to kick him. So it's nice that he's on our team."

On getting 1-0, 2-0 wins:

"To be honest, I think today would have been one of those days where we could have probably gone 2-0. I gave a bad ball away, and we got punished for it. It's frustrating because I think if we don't give them that momentum, I think the third one comes, and like you said, I think we go on cruise control and the game could end 2-0, 3-0 or even more. But when you give a team a little bit of life, they fight and they fight till the end. I think that's our main thing. If we can punish someone, and then not give some sloppy balls away, like I said, I'm very frustrated about that. It's not like myself to do that, and like I said, if you give that to a team, they are going to take it any day, and they did today."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.