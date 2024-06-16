Atlanta United Transfers Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul

June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today the transfer of forward Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul of Liga MX for an undisclosed transfer fee. The transaction opens a Designated Player spot on the club's 2024 roster.

"We're grateful for Giorgos' contributions during his time at the club and we wish him the best moving forward," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "This transfer illustrates the nature of operating in a global marketplace. With a lot of season left to play, we plan to strengthen the group during the upcoming Summer Transfer Window."

Giakoumakis joined Atlanta prior to the 2023 season and started 32 of his 41 MLS regular season and playoff appearances, recording 24 goals and seven assists.

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window opens Thursday, July 18, and closes Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to MLS Regular Season play Wednesday, June 19 against D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Transaction: Atlanta United transfers forward Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for an undisclosed fee on June 16, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of June 16, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Thiago Almada, Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*On loan from CD Guadalajara

Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City FC)

