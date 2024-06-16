Atlanta United Transfers Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul
June 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today the transfer of forward Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul of Liga MX for an undisclosed transfer fee. The transaction opens a Designated Player spot on the club's 2024 roster.
"We're grateful for Giorgos' contributions during his time at the club and we wish him the best moving forward," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. "This transfer illustrates the nature of operating in a global marketplace. With a lot of season left to play, we plan to strengthen the group during the upcoming Summer Transfer Window."
Giakoumakis joined Atlanta prior to the 2023 season and started 32 of his 41 MLS regular season and playoff appearances, recording 24 goals and seven assists.
Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window opens Thursday, July 18, and closes Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to MLS Regular Season play Wednesday, June 19 against D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
Transaction: Atlanta United transfers forward Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for an undisclosed fee on June 16, 2024.
Atlanta United roster (as of June 16, 2024)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Quentin Westberg
Defenders (8): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Caleb Wiley, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (10): Thiago Almada, Nick Firmino, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Dax McCarty, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (4): Luke Brennan, Daniel Ríos*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré
*On loan from CD Guadalajara
Loaned Out for 2024 season: Franco Ibarra (Rosario Central), Santiago Sosa (Racing Club), Erik Centeno (ATL UTD 2), Aiden McFadden (Louisville City FC)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 16, 2024
- On a Night That Required Heroics, FC Cincinnati Had Ample Heroes Step Up - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Transfers Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Rallies in Second Half for Win over San Jose - FC Cincinnati
- Four Minnesota United Players in Final Rosters for 2024 Copa América Tournament - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 4-2 Win Over Sporting Kansas City at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Eight Games in All Competitions with 3-1 Win at Orlando City - Los Angeles FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 at FC Dallas - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Draws Real Salt Lake, 0-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Bassett, Navarro Goals Lift Rapids to 2-0 Victory at Home Over Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Falls to the Seattle Sounders on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Weather Storm, Deal Out the After Shock to Come Back and Win 4-2 Over San Jose Earthquakes - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn a Draw 2-2 on the Road Against Atlanta United FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Visitors Surge Ahead Late After San Jose Holds Second-Half Lead; Quakes Continue Homestand Wednesday Vs. Portland - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Earns 2-0 Win Saturday Evening over Minnesota - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC in First Match Under Interim Head Coach Peter Luccin - FC Dallas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Transfers Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul
- Atlanta United Draws Houston Dynamo 2-2
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo
- Three Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play
- Atlanta United Announces Carl Robinson as Assistant Coach