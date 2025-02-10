Cavalry FC to Face Vancouver FC in 2025 Home Opener

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - The 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Champions Cavalry FC will return to action on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Friday, Apr. 18, when the squad hosts Vancouver FC in its 2025 home opener, the league announced on Monday.

The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

This year's home opener will mark the first time Cavalry has played on ATCO Field since beating Forge FC at home in the 2024 CPL Final and lifting the North Star Cup as CPL Champions.

The match will kick off at 5p.m. MT/7p.m. ET.

The Cavs remain undefeated against Vancouver, having faced the Eagles on eight occasions across all competitions, securing six wins and two draws.

Cavalry will face Forge in the opening match of the 2025 CPL season on Saturday, Apr. 5 at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. It will mark the fourth time the two sides have met on opening day in league history, and the first time the teams have come face to face since last year's CPL Final.

This year's League Season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.