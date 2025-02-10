Pacific FC Season Opener April 5 at Starlight Stadium
February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC News Release
Langford, BC - Pacific FC will host Valour FC in the club's 2025 home opener on Saturday, April 5 at 4 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium, the Canadian Premier League announced on Monday.
The match will take place as part of a triple header on the opening day of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. The full regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
"We look forward to welcoming our fans back to Starlight Stadium for another action-packed season of professional football on Vancouver Island," said Paul Beirne, Managing Director, Pacific FC. "We invite everyone to come and experience the magic of opening day."
The Tridents have a winning history against Valour. In 22 matches overall, the Tridents have earned 16 wins and four draws and have lost just twice.
As part of Monday's announcement, it was also revealed that Pacific will travel to the East Coast on Matchweek 3 to face Halifax Wanderers FC. That match will be played on Saturday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Pacific will showcase a roster featuring fan favourites, like local talents captain Josh Heard, midfielder Sean Young and goalkeeper Sean Melvin, boosted by the addition of such returning players as Marco Bustos and Kadin Chung, who were both members of the 2021 Pacific team that was crowned CPL Champions.
The 2025 CPL season presented by WestJet will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.
Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of Feb. 10:
Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin
Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Georges Mukumbilwa, Eric Lajeunesse
Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Matteo Schiavoni
Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Marco Bustos
