JD Ulanowski Named General Manager of Atlético Ottawa
February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
Toronto-native JD Ulanowski has been named General Manager of Atlético Ottawa by CEO Manuel Vega.
Ulanowski, 28, joined Atlético Ottawa in 2022 and previously served as Director of Soccer Operations and Assistant General Manager before being promoted to General Manager by CEO Manuel Vega.
He will manage the daily operations of the club's soccer department, including, but not limited to, player scouting, budget management and recruiting.
Ulanowski's previous experience includes working with Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and as a Compliance and Recruitment Officer for the Canadian Premier League (CPL).
At 28 years old, Ulanowski becomes the youngest general manager in Atlético Ottawa history.
