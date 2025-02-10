York United FC to kick off 2025 home schedule on April 13

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







York United FC will face Halifax Wanderers FC in its first match at York Lions Stadium of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) schedule, the League announced on Monday.

The Nine Stripes' home opener will be played on Sunday, April 13 and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Fans will first get an in-person look at York's new squad in Matchweek 2 at York Lions Stadium, after an off-season roster retooling that saw the club focus on bringing in talent local to the area.

The club will open the 2025 CPL regular season on the road at Vancouver FC on Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. ET, the League also announced on Monday. The Nine Stripes go into the season opener with a 6-1-2 record against the Eagles.

All CPL matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

This year's League Season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November.

