Eight Canadian Premier League Home Openers to be Played from Coast to Coast in April 2025

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - All eight Canadian Premier League (CPL) clubs will be back on home turf in April 2025, as the League kicks off its seventh season with home openers from coast to coast over a 20-day span.

The quest to lift the CPL Shield as the 2025 Regular Season Winners and earn an automatic berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup will begin on Saturday, April 5, the League confirmed on Monday.

Fans of Atlético Ottawa, Forge FC, Pacific FC and Vancouver FC get first crack at setting the tone for home support in 2025, with four openers in Matchweek 1. York United FC welcome fans starting in Matchweek 2, before supporters of Cavalry FC and Halifax Wanderers FC return to familiar stomping grounds in Matchweek 3. This year's slate of openers wraps up with Valour FC's homecoming at Princess Auto Stadium come Matchweek 4.

The full list of 2025 CPL Home Openers includes:

DATE HOME AWAY VENUE KICKOFF (ET/Local)

Saturday, April 5 Atlético Ottawa Halifax Wanderers FC TD Place Stadium 2 p.m. OneSoccer

Saturday, April 5 Forge FC Cavalry FC Hamilton Stadium 4:30 p.m. OneSoccer

Saturday, April 5 Pacific FC Valour FC Starlight Stadium 7 p.m./4 p.m. OneSoccer

Sunday, April 6 Vancouver FC York United FC Langley Events Centre 7 p.m./4 p.m. OneSoccer

Sunday, April 13 York United FC Halifax Wanderers FC York Lions Stadium 3 p.m. OneSoccer

Friday, April 18 Cavalry FC Vancouver FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows 7 p.m./5 p.m. OneSoccer

Saturday, April 19 Halifax Wanderers FC Pacific FC Wanderers Grounds 3:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. OneSoccer

Friday, April 25 Valour FC Halifax Wanderers FC Princess Auto Stadium 8 p.m./7 p.m. OneSoccer

The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

"Canadian sports fans don't need to wait until next year's FIFA World Cup to watch top-tier soccer in Canada. It's here now, in communities from coast to coast," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Canadian Premier League.

"This coming season is expected to be highly competitive, promising to excite our passionate fan bases across the country. It is also an excellent way for new fans to connect with a community-centric sport that is going to explode in Canada in the coming 16 months and beyond. We look forward to kicking off in each of our CPL communities in April."

The 2025 CPL season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

Highlights of the 2025 CPL Home Openers include:

- New Ottawa head coach Diego Mejía makes his debut in the nation's capital against the returning Patrice Gheisar and a Halifax Wanderers side intent on getting back to the CPL Playoffs in 2025. (Saturday, April 5, 2 p.m. ET/3 p.m. AT.)

- Forge and Cavalry meet for the fourth time on opening day. Forge lifted the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2024, Cavalry the North Star Cup as CPL Champions last year. The next clash between these perennial rivals goes at Hamilton Stadium. (Saturday, April 5, 4:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. MT.)

- Pacific narrowly beat Valour to a playoff spot with a win on the final day of the 2024 CPL regular season. The Tridents will look to get the 2025 season started in similar fashion, this time against Valour, at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. (Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.)

- Vancouver may have bid farewell to Grady McDonnell after a club-record transfer this off-season, but there will be plenty of young Canadian talent still to marvel at - including TJ Tahid, James Cameron and Shola Jimoh - when the Eagles welcome the Nine Stripes to the Langley Events Centre. (Sunday, April 6, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.)

- York United brought in local products Massimo Ferrin and Riley Ferrazzo as part of its off-season roster overhaul and it won't take long for the former Wanderers pair to come face-to-face with their former club. York hosts Halifax in the Nine Stripes' first match at York Lions Stadium in 2025. (Sunday, April 1, 3 p.m. ET/4 p.m. AT.)

- There was no love lost between Cavalry and Vancouver last season, and that bubbling friction may take centre stage once again in the first match of the season on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alta. (Friday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT.)

- Wanderers' fans first time seeing new signing Thomas Meilleur-Giguère in action will also mark the first time the longtime Pacific defender, who made the move from the west coast to the east coast in free agency this off-season, faces his former side at Wanderers Grounds. (Saturday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. AT.)

- It's a much earlier start to the home schedule for Valour in 2025, after playing away from Princess Auto Stadium until June last season because of turf upgrades. Valour rounds out the calendar of 2025 CPL home openers when it hosts the Halifax Wanderers. (Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.