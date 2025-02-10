Halifax Wanderers Kick-Off CPL Season April 5 at Atletico Ottawa; Home Opener April 19

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers return to action on Saturday, April 5 (3 p.m. AT), playing in the Canadian Premier League's opening match of the 2025 season away to Atletico Ottawa. Halifax returns to the Wanderers Grounds for the club's home opener on Saturday, April 19 (4:30 p.m. AT) against Pacific FC.

The Wanderers's full 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be announced on Wednesday, February 12. Tickets for the 2025 season will also be available to the public on Wednesday. Season Seat Members can access an exclusive pre-sale for additional home-opener tickets later today.

"We are excited to kick off the 2025 season and thrilled to be able to welcome our fans back to the Wanderers Grounds for what will be our earliest-ever home opener on April 19," Wanderers President and Founder Derek Martin said. "We have increased our stadium capacity by 1,000 and will be introducing a number of new viewing zones as we strive to continue evolving the immersive fan experience we have built at our grounds."

With multiple sold-out matches, including the home opener, the Wanderers led the league in average attendance in 2024. Halifax lost only twice in 14 home matches last season.

The Wanderers will play two away matches before the home opener, starting with a visit to Atletico Ottawa on April 5 for the first match of the 2025 season. Halifax will then visit York United FC on Sunday, April 13 (4 p.m. AT) before returning to Nova Scotia for the home opener. On Friday, April 25 (9 p.m. AT), the Wanderers visit Valour FC.

The 2025 CPL season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November.

All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

