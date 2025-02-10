Valour FC to Host Halifax Wanderers in West vs. East Home Opener at Princess Auto Stadium
February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC's 2025 home opener will feature a West versus East battle against Halifax Wanderers FC, the league announced on Monday.The clash will take place on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium, marking a much earlier start to the Lions' home schedule than in 2024, when the team played away from home until June because of upgrades to the stadium's turf..
The club will look to build on the promising momentum it created during the second half of last season and deliver an unforgettable experience for fans attending the April home opener. The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
It was also announced on Monday that Valour will start the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with a visit to Pacific FC on opening day, Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m. CT. All CPL matches in 2025 will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.
This year's League Season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November.
