Vancouver FC to Host York United FC in 2025 Home Opener on April 6

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC will begin its 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign on Sunday, April 6, when the Eagles host York United FC at the Langley Events Centre, the League announced on Monday

Kickoff for the home opener, which will also double as Vancouver's season opener, is at 4 p.m. ET.

Fans eager to be part of the action can secure their seats for Vancouver FC's highly anticipated 2025 Home Opener with single-game tickets going on general sale on Tuesday, February 18th. For those looking for the tickets now, the most flexible way to catch the matches are Flex Packs, these packs offer the perfect solution, allowing fans to choose the games that fit their schedule. To ensure fans don't miss a moment of the excitement this season, Season Tickets are also available now, providing the best value and guaranteeing your spot at every home match. Visit VFC's Ticket page to secure your tickets and be part of the electric atmosphere at Willoughby Park!

The CPL's full 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Vancouver also learned the timing of its first road match on Monday. The Eagles will travel to Calgary, Alta. in Matchweek 3 to face Cavalry FC.. The match, which will be played on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, will take place on Friday, April 18 and will begin at 4 p.m. PT.

The 2025 CPL season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

