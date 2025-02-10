Atlético Ottawa's Supports CHEO in 'Pay What You Can' Home Opener

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Manu Aparicio (middle) walks out onto the field at TD Place with Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Manu Aparicio (middle) walks out onto the field at TD Place with Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will begin the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season at TD Place as they host Halifax Wanderers FC (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

This marks the return of the popular 'Pay What You Can' Home Opener, in support of the CHEO Foundation and presented by proud Atlético Ottawa partner, Sean Frost Real Estate Team.

The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12. This year's League Season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November.

All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian Soccer. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

The 2025 CPL regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and supporters in Ottawa can sign up for tickets to the Home Opener.

Images from this story



Manu Aparicio (middle) walks out onto the field at TD Place with Atlético Ottawa

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.