Forge FC Take on Cavalry FC in the 2025 CPL Season Home Opener

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Monday that the club will kick off its seventh Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season in Hamilton, Ontario, with a home opener versus Cavalry FC. The match will take place on Saturday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The CPL's full 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet, will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Reigning CPL Shield winners Forge will take on CPL Champions Cavalry FC in a rematch of the 2024 CPL Final. This will be the fourth time the two clubs meet on opening day. Both sides will once again aim for glory, with an eye on lifting the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners and earning an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Forge fans will not want to miss the opportunity to play the critical role of the twelfth man for their favourite club as it embarks on its 2025 home campaign.

Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can click here or contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

The 2025 CPL season will once again feature 112 regular season and five playoff matches, culminating with the 2025 CPL Final in November. All matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

