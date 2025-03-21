Forge FC Home Opener to be Broadcasted on TSN and Onesoccer

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC fans will have even more ways to catch the action this season, as two of the club's four matches in April will be broadcast on TSN, as well as OneSoccer bringing matches to TSN's national audience starting Saturday, April 5.

The announcement was made during Thursday night's coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, presented by the CPL, on both OneSoccer and TSN. Additional details regarding TSN's CPL coverage will be shared in the coming days.

As part of this exciting new partnership, the following Forge FC matches will be broadcast live on both OneSoccer and TSN this April:

Saturday, April 5 - Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC - Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON - 5:30 p.m.

Please note the updated match time, which has been changed from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 - Pacific FC vs. Forge FC - Starlight Stadium, Langford, B.C. - 5:00 p.m.

Season 7 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is set to kick off in a major way, with OneSoccer and TSN bringing select matches to a national audience. As the league garners more media attention and fans than ever before, this season promises to be the most exciting and widely watched yet. Don't miss a moment as Forge FC embarks on another thrilling campaign.

OneSoccer will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the League through the 2025 regular season and CPL Playoffs.

