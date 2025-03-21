Three Cavalry FC Matches to Air on TSN in April

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will have three matches featured on TSN in April following the announcement of a new partnership between OneSoccer and TSN.

The new partnership was first announced as part of Thursday night's coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, presented by the Canadian Premier League, on OneSoccer and TSN. Further coverage of the CPL on TSN, which will feature OneSoccer's production on TSN channels, will be announced in the coming days.

The following Cavalry FC matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN in April 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, April 5 Forge FC Cavalry FC Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, Ont. 3:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 18 Cavalry FC Vancouver FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 26 Cavalry FC Atlético Ottawa ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET

The previously announced kickoff time for the match between Forge and Cavalry on Saturday, April 5, has been adjusted to accommodate broadcast windows.

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium. The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

