Atlético Ottawa and Louis-Riel Rebelles Officialize a New Partnership Through the Powered by Program

March 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa is proud to welcome Académie LR Soccer from École secondaire publique Louis-Riel into its Powered By program. This partnership represents an exciting step forward for soccer development in the region, fostering high-level training, academic excellence, and long-term athlete growth.

Académie LR Soccer: The Only Sports-Study Program of Its Kind in Ottawa

The Académie LR Soccer at Louis-Riel Public High School is the only sports-study program of its kind in Ottawa. Designed for passionate soccer players, it provides high-level coaching in a positive environment focused on ball possession, human values, and authentic relationships.

With its unique approach, the program offers an exceptional combination of academic and athletic support, featuring unmatched benefits:

Coaches and teachers present at every session for personalized support

Strength and conditioning coach overseeing gym sessions

Soccer-specific dietitian assisting athletes

Direct connection with the school and teachers for optimized study-sport balance

Dedicated buses for program transportation

Partnership with Nike Team, ensuring high-quality equipment

Exclusive access to state-of-the-art Dôme LR facilities:

Full-size indoor 11v11 field

Two fully equipped weight rooms

400m indoor track

Beyond sports, Académie LR Soccer is a unique opportunity for student-athletes to grow in an environment driven by discipline, passion, respect, and excellence.

Académie LR Soccer Alumni: Inspiring the Next Generation

Over the years, several graduates from Académie LR Soccer have excelled in their respective fields, embodying excellence, perseverance, and passion. Their journeys serve as inspiration for future generations.

Jonathan David - A key figure in Canadian soccer, he honed his skills at Académie LR Soccer before rising to international stardom.

Vanessa Gilles - A standout club and national team player, known for her leadership and commitment.

Yann Alexandre Fillion - A talented goalkeeper who has played for CF Montréal, Toronto FC II, FC Zurich, Wanderers (CPL), and currently with Floriana FC (Malta).

Maxime Fillion - Developed at Académie LR Soccer, now playing for Université de Montréal (U Sports) and Forge FC (CPL).

Abdoulaye Samake - Former CF Montréal academy player, now with Valour (CPL), having played for Pacific FC (CPL) and Michigan Wolverines (NCAA).

Zachary Sukunda - A versatile player trained at Académie LR Soccer, now with Kalev (Estonia), with previous stints in Finland, CPL, and France.

Eric Lajeunesse - Represents UBC Thunderbirds (U Sports) and Pacific FC (CPL).

Kayla Adamek - A talented player with experience in Spain, Sweden, and currently with Reims (France).

These alumni prove that perseverance, passion, and high-quality training lead to great achievements, inspiring young players to aim for new heights.

A Milestone Partnership with Atlético Ottawa

Today marks an important day for Académie LR Soccer at Louis-Riel Public High School. We are extremely proud to partner with Atlético Ottawa and Atlético de Madrid, two organizations that share our passion for soccer development. This collaboration is not just about partnering with a global football giant; it is a commitment to fostering the local game and growing our soccer community.

Through Atlético Ottawa, we see a club that embodies the spirit and potential of Canadian soccer. Together, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for local talent, inspire the next generation of players, and build a dynamic soccer culture here at home. With the expertise and support of Atlético de Madrid, we believe this partnership will have a lasting impact on both local development and professional pathways.

Beyond the field, this collaboration provides a unique and enriching opportunity for all our athletes. It allows them to learn from the best, train in a high-performance environment, and push their limits to reach their full potential.

Together, we commit to strengthening the sport, supporting local soccer, and making a real difference in our communities.

