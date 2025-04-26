Atlético Ottawa Records 3-1 Victory at 10-Man Cavalry FC

April 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Sergei Kozlovskiy of Atlético Ottawa (right) vs. Cavalry FC

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Cavalry FC) Sergei Kozlovskiy of Atlético Ottawa (right) vs. Cavalry FC(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Cavalry FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa returned to the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table (10 points) with a thrilling victory away to Cavalry FC in Alberta. Goals from Gabriel Antinoro, Ballou Tabla and a first professional goal from Joaquim Coulanges led Ottawa to a 3-1 victory and kept the unbeaten start of the season alive.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa (3-1-0) has climbed back into 1st place following a convincing victory away to Cavalry FC in Alberta (Final score: 3-1).

Score: 1-0. Gabriel Antinoro opened the score as his deflected cross wrong-footed Marco Carducci in the Cavalry goal. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (59').

Score: 2-0. Ballou Tbala doubled the score, finishing off a swift counterattack move with a right-footed effort. Assisted by David Rodríguez (66').

Score: 3-0. Off the bench, 18-year-old Joaquim Coulanges made his second appearance as a professional and rounded out the result with the third goal of the game and the first of his career. Assisted by Monty Patterson (82').

Score: 3-1. Cavalry FC reduced the deficit through Caniggia Elva. Assisted by Ali Musse (87').

Nathan Ingham, goalkeeper and captain, was imperious for Atlético Ottawa, making 4 saves, including two point-blank spots to deny Ali Musse and Sergio Camargo on either side of the halftime interval.

Ingham was named as the "Performance of the Match".

An even contest in Calgary was tipped in Ottawa's favour when Bradley Kamdem was shown a straight red card for violent conduct against 16-year-old Sergei Kozlovskiy.

This is the first match of the season in which Atlético registered fewer shots than their opponent (18 to 15).

Cavalry have only ever lost 9 matches at home in CPL history - four have come against Atlético Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Tuesday evening, hosting the preliminary round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship against 2024 League1 Ontario Champions Scrosoppi FC.

CPL action follows suit, with 'Toonie Hot Dog Match' on Saturday, May 3 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as the world-famous Wiener Dog Race returns at half-time.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.