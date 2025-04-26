Match Notes - PFC vs VFC

April 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meet Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park at 5:00 p.m. PT today for the first Salish Sea Derby of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. In match week four, Pacific FC is in fifth place in the CPL standings with Vancouver FC in eighth. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Notes:

Familiar Foes, New Faces: Now in its third season, the Salish Sea rivalry continues to grow into one of the league's biggest matchups. The last time these two clubs met, Pacific earned a dominant 3-0 win at home, but a lot has changed since that September clash. With new faces, fresh tactics and more meetings ahead, this weekend's derby will be a good test to the start of the season series.

BC Rivals Set for Cup Showdown: Pacific and Vancouver will meet up multiple times this season, including three confirmed matchups at Starlight Stadium. The next comes quickly as Vancouver will travel to the Island for the first round of the TELUS Canadian Championship on May 6 at 7:00 p.m., which also marks Pacific's next home match.

