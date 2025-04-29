Quarter-finals on the horizon as Atlético Ottawa defeat defending L1ON Champions Scrossopi FC at TD Place

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Kevin dos Santos of Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) Kevin dos Santos of Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has qualified for the quarter-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship for the third time in club history. Following a lengthy weather delay on Tuesday night as a storm rolled through the nation's capital, Atlético got the job done against defending League1 Ontario champions, Scrosoppi FC.

Atlético is back in action at TD Place this weekend on Saturday, May 3 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer), as they face Pacific FC for the first time this season. This is the 2025 'Toonie Hot Dog Match,' featuring the world-famous Wiener Dog Race at half-time.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa defeated Scrosoppi FC 2-0 at TD Place to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Score: 1-0. Kevin dos Santos opened the score with a left-footed effort from inside the box. Assisted by Kevin Ortega (12').

Score 2-0. Second-half substitute Sam Salter ensured the result with a left-footed half-volley that beat the keeper at the near post (86').

Atlético's attacking identity continues to develop under Head Coach Diego Mejía as Ottawa outshot their opponents (17-7) and led on the Expected Goals (1.95 to 0.45)

Midfielder Noah Verhoeven completed 90 minutes in his second start of the season (all competition),

Verhoeven created the most chances (2) and led the team in touches (79), passes (69) and accurate passes (67).

Former-Atlético Ottawa forward and 2022 CPL Regular Season Champion was a second-half substitute for Scrosoppi FC, entering the field in the 65th minute.

Kick-off was delayed by 45 minutes due to a weather delay as a storm passed through Ottawa.

Revised kick-off time: 7:47pm ET

Ottawa will play the winner of York United (CPL) against FC Laval (L1QC), taking place on Tuesday, May 6.

