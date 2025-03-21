Four Canadian Premier League Matches to Air on TSN in April

Toronto, ON - Fans eagerly awaiting that first whistle of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season got some welcome news on Thursday, when OneSoccer and TSN announced a new partnership that will see select CPL matches featured on TSN's national television feeds starting Saturday, April 5.

The new partnership was first announced as part of Thursday night's coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, presented by the Canadian Premier League, on OneSoccer and TSN. Further coverage of the CPL on TSN, which will feature OneSoccer's production on TSN channels, will be announced in the coming days.

The following matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN in April 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, April 5 Forge FC Cavalry FC Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, Ont. 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 12 Pacific FC Forge FC Starlight Stadium, Langford, B.C. 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Friday, April 18 Cavalry FC Vancouver FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 26 Cavalry FC Atlético Ottawa ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Previously announced kick off times for the match between Forge and Cavalry on Saturday, April 5 and between Pacific and Forge on Saturday, April 12 were adjusted to accommodate match coverage.

OneSoccer will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the League through the 2025 regular season and CPL Playoffs.

The CPL kicks off its seventh season with a four-game opening weekend on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6. All eight of the League's clubs will be in action over the first weekend of the season, as Atlético Ottawa welcomes Halifax Wanderers in the nation's capital, Forge hosts Cavalry in Hamilton, Pacific faces Winnipeg's Valour FC on Vancouver Island and Vancouver FC takes on York United FC at Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C.

