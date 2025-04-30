Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs Pacific FC

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's early-season form under Head Coach Diego Mejía continue to impress, with a statement win away to defending Canadian Premier League (CPL) Champions Cavalry FC last Saturday. It's a triple gameweek for Ottawa as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship on Tuesday evening, defeating defending League 1 Ontario Champions Scrosoppi FC at TD Place.

Back-to-back matches at TD Place are on the horizon for Atleti, who host 5th-place Pacific FC this Saturday (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in the annual 'Toonie Hot Dog Match' featuring the world-famous Wiener Dog Race at half-time.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (3-1-0) with 10 points and is undefeated so far this season (all competitions).

Pacific FC is 5th (1-2-1) with 4 points and most recently were held to a 1-1 draw against BC rivals Vancouver FC.

Atlético faced its toughest test of the season to date with a trip to Alberta and a victory over Cavalry FC (final score: 3-1).

An even contest was kept level thanks to goalkeeping heroics from Nathan Ingham, who made two highlight reel saves on either side of the half-time break (4 saves total).

The match turned in the second half as Ottawa took the lead, before Cavalry were reduced to 10 men, and moments later Ottawa scored a second goal.

Atlético's focus on Canadian youth in 2025 continues with 974 of the mandatory 2,000 minutes to be played by U21 Canadians accumulated after four matches.

Three Ottawa players were named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' following the victory over Cavalry FC.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, midfielder Juan 'Coque' Castro and forward Ballou Tabla.

Tabla was also named 'Player of the Week'.

The last meeting between the two teams came on match day 24 of last season, where sides played out a 1-1 draw in front of over 7,000 fans at TD Place.

Former-CPL MVP Marco Bustos returned to Pacific FC ahead of the 2025 season as well as Ottawa-native Ronan Kratt.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-7D-7L; 21 goals scored, 22 goals conceded.

