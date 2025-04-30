Vancouver FC Acquires Defender on Loan from New York Red Bulls II

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is thrilled to announce the acquisition of central defender Aidan O'Connor, on loan from New York Red Bulls II of MLS NEXT Pro through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

O'Connor arrives ahead of a busy point in Vancouver's early season schedule. The club is set to visit Valour FC in league play on Saturday, May 3 before traveling to face provincial rival Pacific FC in one of the club's most important matches of the year in Langford, BC, the Preliminary Round round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The central defender, 23, was selected by the New York Red Bulls in the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft and subsequently signed a one-year guaranteed contract with the club. He was later loaned to the organization's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate and went on to make 24 appearances for Red Bulls II in his first year, leading the team in total minutes played with 2,122. The Grand Rapids, MI native also earned two appearances with the club's first team last season, after making his MLS debut on June 1 against Orlando City.

He most recently signed a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with New York Red Bulls II in January. "We came across O'Connor, who we felt brought a certain aura and presence along with maturity for his young age" said Afshing Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "He is a skilled defender with the ability to play on both right and left sides, making him a wonderful addition to our squad."

O'Connor is eligible to make his VFC debut on Saturday at Valour.

The Eagles return to Willoughby Stadium on Saturday, May 17 at 5 p.m. PT in a match against the Halifax Wanderers.

