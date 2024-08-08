'Caps Win 3rd in a Row at South Bend

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps trailed 2-1 heading into the eighth inning, but Fort Wayne plated two to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 5-2 win at Four Winds Field on Thursday night.

In his first career High-A start, Eric Yost set the tone by only allowing one run through five innings of work. The recent Single-A Lake Elsinore call-up only allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Fort Wayne's bats remained quiet until the sixth when the TinCaps scored their first run of the game. Devin Ortiz led the inning off with a single and was later knocked in by a sacrifice fly from Colton Bender.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jose Reyes made his High-A debut in relief. Reyes pitched three innings and only allowed one run. The righty struck out two without walking a batter.

The 'Caps trailed South Bend (13-26, 40-66) 2-1 heading into the eighth but that deficit was quickly wiped away. As a part of his second three-hit game in a week, Joshua Mears singled to lead off the inning. Ethan Long knocked him in with an RBI double to tie the game. After moving to third on a groundout, Fort Wayne (15-24, 43-62) had the leading run 90 feet away from scoring. On a softly hit grounder back to the mound, Long made a break for the plate and scored to give the TinCaps a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, Fort Wayne added some insurance. Kai Murphy, who was 2-4 with a walk, led off the inning with a single. Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) walked and the TinCaps had two men on with nobody out. Soon after, Mears hit an RBI single to bring Murphy in giving the 'Caps a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Verdugo scored on a balk and Fort Wayne took a three-run lead.

To close the door in the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Morgan came in and recorded his first career professional save with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

Next Game: Friday, August 9 @ South Bend (7:05pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 13 Padres prospect)

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Nick Dean

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

