Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County)

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, August 8, 2024 l Game # 39 (105)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (21-16, 62-41) at Dayton Dragons (22-16, 56-48)

LH Matt Wilkinson (3-3, 2.61) vs. RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.60)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the third game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dayton win in the second game last night snapped a three-game losing streak. The Dragons are 22-13 (.629) over their last 35 games. They are 43-29 (.597) over their last 72 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half).

Last Game: Wednesday : Suspended Game: Lake County 9, Dayton 6 (11 innings). Second Game: Dayton 4, Lake County 2. The Dragons battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the first game to get to extra innings, getting a ninth inning game-tying home run from Leo Balcazar. But Lake County scored five in the 11 th to win. In the second game, Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Cardona allowed just two runs (one earned) in six innings while striking out eight for the win.

Current Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .242 batting average (15 for 62); 5.0 runs/game (10 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 2 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (18 IP, 6 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

Over their last 14 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in Team Batting (.265), runs (83, 5.9 R/G), home runs (17) and OPS (.788).

The Dragons are 12-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 36-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,001), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,332).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 30-August 4. He played in four games, batting .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs and three doubles.

Cam Collier over his last 10 games: 15 for 36 (.417), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 5 2B.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has been named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 10 games: 15 for 41 (.366), 1 HR, 3 2B, 2 3B.

Leo Balcazar over his last 13 games: 18 for 53 (.340), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B. Balcazar has a seven-game hitting streak.

Carlos Jorge over his last 12 games: 13 for 40 (.325), 2 HR, 5 2B, 8 BB.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 10 outings since being called up from Daytona: 17.1 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.56 ERA, 3 Sv.

Jose Franco over his last five starts: 18.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1.45 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 9 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Alonzo Richardson (no record) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 2.94) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 10 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Rorik Maltrud (4-1, 3.66) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 8.25) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 11 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Carter Spivey (7-1, 3.48) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.93)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

