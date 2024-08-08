Loons Shut Out Lugnuts 5-0
August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. -Great Lakes Loons (54-50) (20-18) pitching conquered the Lansing Lugnuts (50-54) (18-21), earning their fourth shutout of 2024, a 5-0 win on an 80-degree sunny Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
- Maddux Bruns finished four innings for the third time in his seventh outing of 2024. The left-hander struck out three.
- Lansing's offense left nine on base, five through the first four innings. Bruns induced two straight flyouts after a walk and hit by pitch in the fourth.
- Great Lakes scored in four different frames. Dylan Campbell tallied three hits, driving in one and scoring twice.
- Campbell stole second base in the first inning and was driven in by Jordan Thompson. Campbell stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch in the third inning. A Josue De Paula sac fly to right field made it 2-0.
- Lansing's Kade Morris worked the middle innings scoreless. Great Lakes added two off him in the seventh inning.
- Nick Biddison 's RBI single plated Nelson Quiroz, who walked aboard. Dylan Campbell drove in Biddison with a single.
- The fifth run came off back-to-back two-out hits. Sean McLain delivered his first RBI as a Loon with a triple.
- Jesus Luna and Christian Ruebeck each provided a clean inning of work. Jose Rodriguez recorded the final nine outs.
- Rodriguez, across four appearances and 14 innings, has not allowed a run. His last earned was given up on July 6th.
Rounding Things Out
The Loons have taken seven of their last eight games. Their record of 20-18 is the highest Great Lakes has been over .500 in the second half this season.
Up Next
Great Lakes and Lansing play game four of this six-game series tomorrow Friday, August 9th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Friday is a Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank. It features $2 hot dogs, $1 chips, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1 16oz sodas. Chef's Table stars on Friday nights, a gourmet dining experience for $25. Information is available at Loons.com.
