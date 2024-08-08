White Leads Sky Carp to 5-1 Victory

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Sky Carp came up with their first victory of the series Thursday night, defating the Whitecaps 5-1 behind a stellar pitching performance by Thomas White.

White, a consensus Top-50 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, allowed just one run on four hits in five innings of work. White retired the first nine hitters in order before throwing a solid final two innings.

Kemp Alderman gave the Sky Carp the lead with an RBI single in the first inning. The Carp took the lead for good on a two-run triple by Mark Coley in the fifth inning, and added two runs in the seventh on a Sam Praytor home run and a Johnny Olmstead RBI double.

Cade Gibson, Xavier Meachem and Justin Storm all threw scoreless relief outings, with Gibson going a pair of innings.

The Sky Carp will face the Whitecaps again on Friday night at 5:35 Central Time.

