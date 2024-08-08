White Leads Sky Carp to 5-1 Victory
August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- The Sky Carp came up with their first victory of the series Thursday night, defating the Whitecaps 5-1 behind a stellar pitching performance by Thomas White.
White, a consensus Top-50 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball, allowed just one run on four hits in five innings of work. White retired the first nine hitters in order before throwing a solid final two innings.
Kemp Alderman gave the Sky Carp the lead with an RBI single in the first inning. The Carp took the lead for good on a two-run triple by Mark Coley in the fifth inning, and added two runs in the seventh on a Sam Praytor home run and a Johnny Olmstead RBI double.
Cade Gibson, Xavier Meachem and Justin Storm all threw scoreless relief outings, with Gibson going a pair of innings.
UP NEXT:
-The Sky Carp will face the Whitecaps again on Friday night at 5:35 Central Time.
-The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13. Promotions this week include Fairbanks Fairies Night on Friday and Star Wars Night on Saturday! The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
