Salas' Three-Run Double Pushes Cedar Rapids Past Peoria. 5-4

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - Tailing 4-2, with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the eighth, Jose Salas produced a bases-clearing three-run double to lift the Kernels ahead 5-4, a lead they would never lose in a come-from-behind win over Peoria Thursday night.

After never leading in the loss on Wednesday, Cedar Rapids got on the board first on Thursday. In the top of the second, Nate Baez smashed a double to begin the inning, and after a Nick Lucky groundout moved him to third, he scored on a Misael Urbina RBI groundout to lift the Kernels ahead 1-0.

In the bottom half of the second, Peoria struck right back. A pair of walks put two Chiefs on base, and with two outs, Miguel Villarroel put Peoria on the board with an RBI double. With two runners now in scoring position, Tre Richardson lifted the Chiefs on top 3-1 with a two-run triple.

That stayed the score all the way until the bottom of the sixth inning. Kade Kretzschmar walked to begin the frame, and after he stole second and moved third on an error, he scored on a Richardson RBI fielder's choice to put the Chiefs on top 4-1.

Down by three in the eighth, Cedar Rapids sparked a rally of its own. Rubel Cespedes ripped a double to begin the inning, and after walks from Agustin Ruiz and Baez, the bases were loaded with just one out. Nick Lucky then came to the plate and lifted an RBI single to put Cedar Rapids back on the board at 4-2. After a strikeout, the next batter, Salas, cleared the bases with a double to score three runs and put the Kernels ahead 5-4.

Leading by a run, Rafael Marcano posted a scoreless eighth inning, and behind him, Nolan Santos notched a 1-2-3 ninth to shut down the Cedar Rapids 5-4 win.

The victory snaps the Cedar Rapids seven-game losing streak and improves the Kernels to 56-47 on the season and 19-20 in the second half. Game four of the six-game series is set for Friday at 7:05, with C.J. Culpepper on the mound opposite Hancel Rincon.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.