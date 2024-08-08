Loons Blank Lugnuts, 5-0

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Maddux Bruns combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout in two hours and five minutes, leading the Great Lakes Loons (20-18, 54-50) to a brisk 5-0 blanking of the Lansing Lugnuts (18-21, 50-54) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

Lugnuts starter Kade Morris equaled his team-high showing from his Midwest League debut with seven innings, but Loons leadoff hitter Dylan Campbell singled, stole second and scored a run on a Jordan Thompson single in the first inning; singled, stole second and scored a run on a Josue De Paula sac fly in the third inning; and delivered an RBI single in a two-run seventh against Morris.

The Nuts' right-hander finished with seven hits and four runs allowed, walking two and striking out four on 98 pitches.

The Loons finished off the scoring in the eighth with a Sean McLain RBI triple off Garrett Irvin.

The Lugnuts, meanwhile, collected four hits, four walks and an HBP but went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. Will Simpson fared best, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk. Ryan Lasko and Nate Nankil each added a double and a walk in four plate appearances.

Right-hander Wander Guante takes to the mound on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in the fourth game of the six-game series, opposed by Great Lakes right-hander Peter Heubeck.

The Lugnuts play at the Loons through Sunday, returning home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.