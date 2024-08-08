Loons Blank Lugnuts, 5-0
August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Maddux Bruns combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout in two hours and five minutes, leading the Great Lakes Loons (20-18, 54-50) to a brisk 5-0 blanking of the Lansing Lugnuts (18-21, 50-54) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
Lugnuts starter Kade Morris equaled his team-high showing from his Midwest League debut with seven innings, but Loons leadoff hitter Dylan Campbell singled, stole second and scored a run on a Jordan Thompson single in the first inning; singled, stole second and scored a run on a Josue De Paula sac fly in the third inning; and delivered an RBI single in a two-run seventh against Morris.
The Nuts' right-hander finished with seven hits and four runs allowed, walking two and striking out four on 98 pitches.
The Loons finished off the scoring in the eighth with a Sean McLain RBI triple off Garrett Irvin.
The Lugnuts, meanwhile, collected four hits, four walks and an HBP but went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. Will Simpson fared best, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk. Ryan Lasko and Nate Nankil each added a double and a walk in four plate appearances.
Right-hander Wander Guante takes to the mound on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in the fourth game of the six-game series, opposed by Great Lakes right-hander Peter Heubeck.
The Lugnuts play at the Loons through Sunday, returning home from August 13-18 against West Michigan. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
