Kernels Turn the Tables on Chiefs

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - Just two nights after the Chiefs scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally past Cedar Rapids, it was the Kernels turn on Thursday.

Jose Salas delivered a bases-clearing, three-run double to cap off a four-run eighth and lead the Kernels to a 5-4 win at Dozer Park. With two outs and two strikes, Salas doubled off of Peoria reliever Hunter Hayes to deliver just the second Cedar Rapids hit of the night with runners in scoring position.

Chiefs right-hander Benjamin Arias started the eighth for Peoria, but was lifted after a double and a walk. Nate Baez then worked a free pass off of Hayes to load the bases. Kernels shortstop Nick Lucky delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2 and ultimately set the scene for Salas.

The Peoria offense did most of its damage in the game's second inning. After Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout, Miguel Villarroel tied the game with a double into the left field corner. The next batter, Tre Richardson, tripled off of the right field wall to plate two more Chiefs runs and lift Peoria to a 3-1 lead. Richardson tacked on another RBI in the home half of the sixth via a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 4-1.

Inohan Paniagua departed in line for another home win on Thursday. Paniagua allowed just one run and scattered a measly two hits over five innings of work. The right-hander dropped his Dozer Park ERA to 2.32.

Kernels starter Ricky Castro labored through three innings and was lifted after 65 pitches. He was responsible for all three runs surrendered.

Four Cedar Rapids relievers combined to keep the Chiefs at bay for much of the night. Jordan Carr, Juan Mendez, who scored the win, Rafael Marcano and Nolan Santos allowed just four hits and an unearned tally over six innings.

With the victory on Thursday, the Kernels snapped a season-long seven-game losing streak. The Chiefs, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

The series continues Friday from Dozer Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

