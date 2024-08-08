Conrad Wins 300th, Bandits Claim Third-Straight

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Brooks Conrad earned his 300th career managerial victory Thursday, as the Quad Cities defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-3 at Modern Woodmen Park. The win marks the club's third in-a-row and Conrad's 159th at the helm of the River Bandits- the eighth most in franchise history.

As they did in the series opener Tuesday, the River Bandits jumped out to a first-inning lead, with Spencer Nivens taking Rattlers' starter Brian Fitzpatrick deep for a solo shot, his eighth blast of the season.

Justin Johnson extended the Bandits' advantage to 2-0 with an RBI-single in the third, before Carson Roccaforte struck for a solo home run of his own- his summer's seventh- off Yerlin Rodriguez in the fifth.

Quad Cities' starter, Ethan Bosacker, allowed just three baserunners in 5.0-scoreless innings to start the night, but Wisconsin eventually got to the right-hander in the sixth, cutting the Bandits' lead to one on a Cooper Pratt sacrifice-fly and Luke Adams' RBI-single.

The Bandits immediately answered back in the bottom half though, plating runs on one of Rodriguez's four wild pitches and a Nivens sac-fly.

Wisconsin struck again in the seventh against Chase Isbell, as Eduardo Garcia left the yard with a solo bomb, but the Bandits again responded in the bottom half and re-extended their lead to six on Deivis Nadal's RBI-double.

Quad Cities used an error and a Bayden Root wild pitch to take a 9-3 lead in the eighth, which was plenty for AJ Block, who picked up a pair of strikeouts in a perfect top of the ninth.

Bosacker (4-1) earned his fourth consecutive High-A win, needing just 73 pitches for a 6.0-inning quality start, while Fitzpatrick (4-2) was saddled with the loss for the Rattlers, matching a season-high with seven strikeouts, but surrendering two runs in 4.0 frames.

The River Bandits will look to secure a win of the six-game series on Friday and send Frank Mozzicato (5-9, 3.24) to the hill opposite Will Rudy (3-7, 4.86). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.

Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2024

