Conrad Wins 300th, Bandits Claim Third-Straight
August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Brooks Conrad earned his 300th career managerial victory Thursday, as the Quad Cities defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-3 at Modern Woodmen Park. The win marks the club's third in-a-row and Conrad's 159th at the helm of the River Bandits- the eighth most in franchise history.
As they did in the series opener Tuesday, the River Bandits jumped out to a first-inning lead, with Spencer Nivens taking Rattlers' starter Brian Fitzpatrick deep for a solo shot, his eighth blast of the season.
Justin Johnson extended the Bandits' advantage to 2-0 with an RBI-single in the third, before Carson Roccaforte struck for a solo home run of his own- his summer's seventh- off Yerlin Rodriguez in the fifth.
Quad Cities' starter, Ethan Bosacker, allowed just three baserunners in 5.0-scoreless innings to start the night, but Wisconsin eventually got to the right-hander in the sixth, cutting the Bandits' lead to one on a Cooper Pratt sacrifice-fly and Luke Adams' RBI-single.
The Bandits immediately answered back in the bottom half though, plating runs on one of Rodriguez's four wild pitches and a Nivens sac-fly.
Wisconsin struck again in the seventh against Chase Isbell, as Eduardo Garcia left the yard with a solo bomb, but the Bandits again responded in the bottom half and re-extended their lead to six on Deivis Nadal's RBI-double.
Quad Cities used an error and a Bayden Root wild pitch to take a 9-3 lead in the eighth, which was plenty for AJ Block, who picked up a pair of strikeouts in a perfect top of the ninth.
Bosacker (4-1) earned his fourth consecutive High-A win, needing just 73 pitches for a 6.0-inning quality start, while Fitzpatrick (4-2) was saddled with the loss for the Rattlers, matching a season-high with seven strikeouts, but surrendering two runs in 4.0 frames.
The River Bandits will look to secure a win of the six-game series on Friday and send Frank Mozzicato (5-9, 3.24) to the hill opposite Will Rudy (3-7, 4.86). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Conrad Wins 300th, Bandits Claim Third-Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Salas' Three-Run Double Pushes Cedar Rapids Past Peoria. 5-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bullpen Falters as TinCaps Rally to Beat Cub, 5-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Turn the Tables on Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Wild Night for Wisconsin in 9-3 Loss - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Blank Lugnuts, 5-0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps Win 3rd in a Row at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons' Pitchers Shut Down Captains; Hunter Blasts Home Run in 4-2 Win - Dayton Dragons
- White Leads Sky Carp to 5-1 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Shut Out Lugnuts 5-0 - Great Lakes Loons
- 'Caps Fall to 'Carp, 5-1 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 13-18 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons on TV Friday & Saturday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM vs. Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.