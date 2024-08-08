Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 13-18

August 8, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Take a journey around the world by attending a Timber Rattlers game during the series against the Peoria Chiefs from Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18. The final Los Cascabeles game, our first Yellowstone Night, and a Yooper Weekend are all in store for you at Neuroscience Group Field as the Peoria Chiefs are in town for a six-game series.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, five of the six games in this series are on tv-32 with no television broadcast on Friday, August 16.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 at 6:40pm; Los Cascabeles Night presented by DiGiorno; Fútbol Night ticket package with Cascabeles Soccer Jersey; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: The final Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin Night presented by DiGiorno is game one of this series. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Cascabeles jerseys for the final time at home this season as part of our celebration of baseball Hispanic Heritage. The jerseys are up for bid in an online auction. There is a special Cascabeles Fútbol Jersey available with a ticket to the game as a part of a ticket package that is available at this link. Bang for Your Buck Night presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance means that all fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: The Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO is available to fans ages 55 and older and active or retired military personnel for this game. Receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 at 6:40pm; Yellowstone Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: You don't need to be a Dutton to celebrate Yellowstone Night. We have roped a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Timber Rattlers/Yellowstone baseball cap available at this link. Cher-Make brats are available for $3, and fans who are 21 or older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 courtesy of Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 at 6:40pm; Eric Brown Jr Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Auto Owners Insurance & Alliance Insurance Centers, LLC; Brewers Friday with 107.5, The Fan; Scout Sleepover; Postgame Fireworks and Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The fans made their choice, and you get to benefit if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game for an Eric Brown Jr bobblehead from Auto Owners Insurance and Alliance Insurance Centers, LLC. Players and coaches will wear their Brewers-themed jerseys for a special Brewers Friday with 107.5, The Fan. Postgame fireworks and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases are courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show. There is also a Scout Sleepover after all the festivities. Get your Scout Pack together, order tickets at this link, and plan to spend the night under the stars on the outfield of Neuroscience Group Field.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 at 6:40pm; Yooper Night presented by Bay de Noc Community College; Postgame Fireworks by Kimberly-Clark; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: It's a night for the UP! Yooper Night presented by Bay de Noc Community College celebrates all things from the Upper Peninsula with players and coaches donning jerseys for this game. The jerseys are available in an on-line auction. Get in on the fun with a Yooper ticket package that includes a box seat ticket and a Yooper-inspired Timber Rattlers Raglan t-shirt at this link. Post-game fireworks are courtesy of Kimberly-Clark. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18 at 1:10pm; Yooper Day presented by Bay de Noc Community College; Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Goodr Sunny Section Sunday; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: We are making the final game of the series a Yooper Day! Players will wear their Yooper Jerseys again and the Yooper Ticket Package is available for this game, too. Sunday's giveaway is a poster giveaway from Blue Print Service Company to celebrate the Rattlers 2024 Playoff berth. This poster will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. You're invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. Fans who purchase a Left Field Wall ticket for this game will receive a pair of sunglasses from Goodr. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have qualified for the playoffs by winning the First Half West Division Championship. Playoff Tickets and an official Timber Rattlers Playoff T-Shirt are available at this link. Wisconsin will be on the road for game one of the Western Division Finals on Tuesday, September 10. The Timber Rattlers will host game two on Thursday, September 12 at 6:40pm. If game three is needed, that game will be played at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, September 13 at 6:40pm. The opponent is yet to be determined.

Individual game tickets for all remaining regular season games of 2024 and season ticket packages for 2025 home games are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

