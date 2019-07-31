'Caps Lose Sixth of Seven
July 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps search for offensive production continued with a 5-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night in front of 4,037 fans at Four Winds Field.
The Whitecaps lose their sixth game in their last seven contests and have scored just two runs during the first two games of their eight-game road trip.
As a two-run single by Jonathan Sierra opened the Cubs scoring before South Bend added a run on with RBI-singles by Brennan Davis and Yonathan Perlaza in the fifth and sixth to extend the Cubs advantage to 4-0. Meanwhile, Marquez was brilliant in keeping the Whitecaps off-balance in his six no-hit innings while striking out eight. Clayton Daniel added insurance with a run-scoring double in the sixth. Andre Lipcius broke up a potential no-hitter with a one-out single in the seventh, and Ulrich Bojarski gave the "Caps their only run with a single in the ninth.
Marquez (5-4) was magnificent in collecting his fifth victory, while Whitecaps starter Robbie Welhaf (3-6) took his sixth loss of the season by allowing five runs for the second consecutive start with just one strikeout in 5.1 frames. South Bend relief pitcher Brian Glowicki entered with the bases loaded to strike out pinch-hitter Rey Rivera before getting Danny Reyes to groundout to shortstop to end the ballgame and earn his third save of the 2019 season for the Cubs. West Michigan falls to 35-72 in 2019, 15-23 in the second half and have lost six of their last seven. The Cubs improve to 58-48 and 21-17 in the second-half standings. South Bend manager Buddy Bailey was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing a foul ball the Cubs felt was a hit-by-pitch to Davis but was called a foul ball. Davis left the contest with an injured right hand. Andre Lipcius led a quiet Whitecaps offensive performance with a two-hit night in a losing cause.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps continue this four-game series at Four Winds Field against the South Bend Cubs on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Chance Kirby and Faustino Carrera get the starts for West Michigan and South Bend. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
